Kendall Jenner Calls Caitlyn's Memoir Claims 'Insane': 'She Goes Around Dissing the Kardashians'

Kim Kardashian West and Kris Jenner aren’t Caitlyn Jenner‘s only family members totally baffled by her tell-all memoir.

In a sneak peek at Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kendall Jenner — Caitlyn’s oldest daughter with ex Kris — issues her own take on the 67-year-old’s claims in The Secrets of My Life.

“I heard about all the stuff that she was saying in it and just how a lot of it is so not true,” Kendall, 21, tells her mother in the clip. “The weird part is, I don’t think it’s purposeful lying. I think she really just thinks that’s what happened for some weird reason.”

Kris, 61, married Caitlyn — then known as Bruce — in 1991. The two announced their separation in 2013, and 11 months later, Kris filed for divorce in September 2014. Caitlyn first opened up about her plans to transition to a woman in April 2015.

In The Secrets of My Life, Caitlyn claims Kris knew about her gender identity before they got married, and claims she was a “punching bag” throughout their marriage. Kris and her daughters have largely refuted Caitlyn’s allegations.

“It could have been handled in the most amazing, loving way,” Kris says of the memoir in the KUWTK clip. “Talk about your journey and keep it to that. That I would have had great respect for.”

“Don’t talk about, in a real negative way … like everything was like I am such a bad person,” she continues. “There’s lies that are printed in a book that live there for the end of time. So your children are going to read this book about their grandparent and have a story that’s fabricated, that’s in print.”

Kendall sides with her mom, complaining that she doesn’t understand her dad’s need to slam her former wife and step-daughters.

“She goes around dissing the Kardashians, but it’s like, those are the kids that you raised,” says Kendall. “If you have a problem with them, you raised them. That makes no sense to me that she would go around bashing us for no reason.”

“It’s insane, Mom,” adds Kendall, slamming the table in frustration. “That’s insane.”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays (9 p.m. ET) on E!