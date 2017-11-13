Kendall Jenner and Blake Griffin Step Out for a Casual Date After Her Sisters' Baby Showers

You know what they say: The longer a couple is together, the more they begin to look alike.

On Sunday, Kendall Jenner and Blake Griffin were spotted grabbing a bite to eat at Sugarfish Sushi in Beverly Hills, and the 22-year-old model and the 28-year-old NBA player were dressed in nearly identical outfits, according to The Daily Mail.

Jenner wore a black sweatshirt with black leggings and white sneakers, while Griffin opted for a black hoodie, black pants and white sneakers.

Following their meal, the couple exited the restaurant to find what appeared to be a parking ticket on the windshield of the Range Rover they arrived in earlier.

It was a busy weekend for Jenner’s family: sister Kim Kardashian West threw a baby shower Saturday, and sister Kylie Jenner celebrated her pregnancy with a pajama party Sunday.

Last week, the Keeping Up With the Kardashian star was spotted cheering on her man at the Staples Center in Los Angeles during one of his games.

Griffin, 28, was also on hand for Jenner’s intimate birthday dinner earlier in November, which was attended by many members of Jenner’s famous family.

“Kendall was in a great mood,” an onlooker told PEOPLE of the supermodel. “She and Blake hung out, but they also mingled separately.”

Another source added: “Kendall is very happy with Blake. They started out more like friends, and then it was very casual. But it seems more serious lately. When they are not together, they keep in touch over the phone. Her family has accepted Blake. They are spending time getting to know him.”

RELATED VIDEO: Kendall Jenner pranks Kim Kardashian West

Kendall and Griffin have been hanging out since August — shortly after he split from the mother of his two children, Brynn Cameron, a former college basketball player.