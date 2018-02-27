Kendall Jenner and Blake Griffin Have 'Cooled Off' Since His NBA Trade, Source Says

Blake Griffin’s trade from the Los Angeles Clippers to the Detroit Pistons may have taken a toll on his relationship with Kendall Jenner, but the two aren’t ready to call it quits just yet, a source tells PEOPLE.

“They’ve definitely cooled off and are taking things at a slower pace, but not because of any particular drama,” the source says. “He got traded and isn’t local anymore, so they’ve grown apart a bit just because of distance. They’re still involved.”

Though Paris Fashion Week kicked off on Tuesday, the 22-year-old model remained home in Los Angeles and was spotted leaving Nobu Mailbu with an unidentified friend.

Jenner and Griffin, 28, have been seeing each other since August, shortly after he split from the mother of his two children, Brynn Cameron, a former college basketball player.

In February, Griffin was sued for palimony by Cameron — who alleged he abandoned her and their children to pursue a relationship with Jenner.

On Valentine’s Day, Cameron, 31, slammed Griffin in a lawsuit alleging he “had no problem” trading her, “his former fiancée and mother of his two children, for reality television star Kendall Jenner.”

Griffin responded in a statement to PEOPLE that Cameron’s “allegations are not true and will be addressed in court.”

Jenner and Griffin have been spotted together often since August, with Jenner frequently sitting courtside to watch Griffin play at Clippers games, but they have not publicly acknowledged their romance. The two nearly made their red carpet debut together in November at the premiere of The 5th Quarter — though they posed for photos separately.

“Kendall is very happy with Blake. They started out more like friends, and then it was very casual,” a source previously said. “When they are not together, they keep in touch over the phone. Her family has accepted Blake. They are spending time getting to know him.”

In January, a source told PEOPLE Jenner and Griffin were “cooling off” but “not officially broken up” after Griffin was seen out and about with a mystery woman.