Courtside Love! Kendall Jenner Supports NBA Beau Blake Griffin at L.A. Clippers Game

By @CiCiAdams_

Posted on

Kendall Jenner: model, TV star, cheerleader?

The 21-year-old was spotted out Thursday night at the Los Angeles Staples Center where she watched her new beau Blake Griffin and the L.A. Clippers take on cross-city rivals, the L.A. Lakers.

Jenner was all smiles as she watched the game, appearing supportive as Griffin commanded the court with blocks, shots and one of his famous slam dunks. (The Clippers beat the Lakers 108-92.)

Although she was there to watch her new man show off on the court, Jenner sat with a guy pal, enjoying popcorn and water.

Jenner and Griffin’s courtship has been heating up in recent weeks.

The stars recently stepped out for a special double date with Jenner’s sister, Kylie, and her rapper boyfriend Travis Scott at Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights in Hollywood.

A source told PEOPLE that the couple “had a blast” together.

“She thinks he’s dorky and funny, but also cool and sexy — he has a certain attractive ‘swagger,’ ” another insider said of Jenner and 28-year-old Griffin. “They are seeing each other more, and Blake is doing everything in his power to make Kendall his girlfriend.”

“She’s always working and traveling and knows a full-blown relationship isn’t necessarily the best idea, but things are heating up,” the source added. “She is for sure enjoying dating him.”

Jenner was previously linked to rapper A$AP Rocky. Griffin shares two children with his former girlfriend Brynn Cameron, a former basketball player at the University of Southern California. Cameron and Griffin reportedly split over the summer.