Kendall Jenner and Blake Griffin Avoid Each Other at Coachella Bash

Has Kendall Jenner and Blake Griffin‘s spark fizzled out?

After a source previously told PEOPLE that the duo’s romance has “cooled off” since the 29-year-old NBA star was traded from the Los Angeles Clippers to the Detroit Pistons, both attended a Coachella party thrown by Sunset Boulevard hotspot Bootsy Bellows and McDonald’s on Saturday.

The reality star, 22, made her way into the bash alone with three members of security, heading straight over to a table of pals, including Gigi and Bella Hadid and Victoria’s Secret model Joan Smalls. At one point, Jenner even stood up on a chair and danced along to Rae Sremmurd’s “Black Beatles.”

But Griffin, who arrived at the event prior to the model, walked past Jenner’s table as she stared at him, and she then turned to whisper something to a friend. Beyond that, it didn’t appear that the two made contact at the party.

Jenner and Griffin have been seeing each other since August, shortly after he split from the mother of his two children, Brynn Cameron, a former college basketball player.

In a lawsuit filed on Valentine’s Day, Griffin was sued for palimony by Cameron — who alleged that he abandoned her and their children to pursue a relationship with Jenner. Cameron slammed Griffin in the lawsuit, alleging that he “had no problem” trading her, “his former fiancée and mother of his two children, for reality television star Kendall Jenner.”

Griffin responded in a statement to PEOPLE that Cameron’s “allegations are not true and will be addressed in court.”

A source told PEOPLE in February that Griffin’s move may have taken a toll on his relationship with Jenner, but the two weren’t ready to call it quits just yet.

“They’ve definitely cooled off and are taking things at a slower pace, but not because of any particular drama,” the source said. “He got traded and isn’t local anymore, so they’ve grown apart a bit just because of distance. They’re still involved.”

However, Jenner stayed coy about the relationship in an interview with Vogue writer Jonathan Van Meter for the magazine’s April 2018 cover interview.

“I’m happy. He’s very nice,” she told Vogue. “I have someone being very nice to me.”