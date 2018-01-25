Kendall Jenner Sits Courtside at Blake Griffin's Game After He Was Spotted with Another Woman

Kendall Jenner returned to her courtside seats at the Staples Center, Wednesday night, as she cheered on boyfriend Blake Griffin at the Los Angeles Clippers game.

Though a source told PEOPLE last week Jenner and Griffin’s romance has been “cooling off recently,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star appeared to be in good spirits at the event — smiling and encouraging Griffin as his team took on the Boston Celtics.

Jenner, 22, wore a pair of loose-fitting light denim jeans and a newspaper-print T-Shirt from designer John Galliano. She carried a navy blazer and brown purse.

By her side was producer pal Michael D. Ratner. At one point, Jenner snacked on a soft pretzel while Ratner ate popcorn.

Though the Clippers had Jenner’s support, they ended up losing to the Celtics, 113-102.

Kendall Jenner and producer Michael D. Ratner Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Kendall Jenner and producer Michael D. Ratner Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Kendall Jenner and producer Michael D. Ratner Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Jenner’s appearance comes over a week after Griffin was spotted out and about in Los Angeles with a mystery woman.

“They were definitely giving off couple vibes,” an onlooker told PEOPLE exclusively of Griffin and the woman, with whom he was seen at Soho Malibu enjoying dinner and drinks with another couple. “At one point, she put her hand in his lap, where he held her hand there for about five to 10 minutes or so.”

Added the eyewitness, “It was so subtle. They seemed very low-key together, and their holding hands looked entirely natural. They looked like they were really comfortable with each other, and they were definitely not calling any attention to themselves and the little bit of PDA that they shared.”

Kendall Jenner Mark J. Terrill/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Kendall Jenner Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Griffin and Jenner have been seeing each other since August, shortly after he split from the mother of his two children, Brynn Cameron, a former college basketball player.

The couple has been spotted together often since, with Jenner frequently sitting courtside to watch Griffin play. Most recently, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was spotted wearing the 28-year-old’s jacket over her shoulders after attending his stand-up comedy show.

Michael Stewart/Getty Images; Donato Sardella/Getty Image

RELATED: Pregnant Kylie Jenner Hides Her Bump in New Calvin Klein Underwear Ads Alongside Her Sisters

“Kendall is very happy with Blake. They started out more like friends, and then it was very casual. But it seems more serious lately,” a source previously told PEOPLE. “When they are not together, they keep in touch over the phone. Her family has accepted Blake. They are spending time getting to know him.”