Kendall Jenner and A$AP Rocky‘s romance is intensifying.

Although the famous friends have yet to confirm or deny their relationship status, a source close to the duo says “they’re definitely still hanging out and are progressively getting more serious.”

“He showed up at Khloé’s birthday at Blind Dragon after the BET Awards to show his support for Kendall, her sister and the rest of the family,” adds the source. “They were canoodling in a booth and singing live music together.”

Last summer, the duo, who have been friends for a while, spent time together in Paris, and months later arrived at an L.A. hotel with one another in October.

Since then, the pair have increasingly been spotted out and about, including flea marketing shopping in January and Jeremy Scott’s Coachella party in April. “Kendall showed up with a posse just for him and they were all over each other,” a festival onlooker told PEOPLE.

“Kendall started rapping to A$AP’s song ‘F—in’ Problems,’ and A$AP was laughing at her,” another source said. “She took the big Gucci goggles he was wearing off his head, put them on and started dancing.”

Most recently, A$AP and Jenner were seen cozying up to one another in Kylie Jenner’s epic bathroom selfie at the Met Gala on May 1.

Despite the professional model’s busy schedule, she is being as intentional as possible in her romance with A$AP.

“It’s hard for Kendall to settle down still because her schedule is so crazy and she’s always traveling,” a friend of Jenner tells PEOPLE, and adds, “but she’s as ‘settled’ as can possibly be at this point with A$AP.”