Kendall Jenner and A$AP Rocky Heating Up! ‘She’s Open’ to Getting More Serious, Says Source

They’ve been spotted on dinner dates, partied in Miami and even frolicked in Paris together, but what exactly is going on with Kendall Jenner and A$AP Rocky?

According to a Jenner pal, the model — who’s been linked to the rapper for months — has been “spending more time” with the rapper and “she’s open to seeing where it goes.”

Busy traveling the world for her modeling gigs, “Kendall’s still not exclusive with anyone, but she’s definitely been showing more interest in A$AP,” adds the friend.

After being spotted with Jordan Clarkson, Travis Scott and even briefly reuniting with ex Harry Styles, a source told PEOPLE last year that Jenner wasn’t ready to settle down.

“She’s just having fun and not taking anything too seriously with anybody right now,” said the source at the time.

Late last month, Jenner, 21, stepped out for a shopping excursion at a Paris flea market with the rapper, 28. They were also spotted in the City of Light last June at one of her favorite restaurants, L’Avenue.

In December, they partied together in Miami during Art Basel and were “very flirty” while clubbing until the early hours of the morning, according to an onlooker.