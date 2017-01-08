People

Girls’ Night Out! Kendall and Caitlyn Jenner Enjoy Dinner Together in L.A.

The Jenner ladies got their fill of sushi and fun over the weekend.

On Saturday night, Kendall Jenner met up with Caitlyn Jenner for dinner at L.A. hot-spot Nobu in Malibu, California. The duo was seen leaving the Japanese restaurant before hopping into their separate vehicles.

Kendall, 21, wore an all-black ensemble, including black leather pants which she accessorized with a hat. Meanwhile, Caitlyn, 67, wore an orange-and-black midi dress with a black jacket and matching pumps.

Just a few weeks ago, the Jenners spent time together at Kris Jenner‘s annual holiday party. While there, Caitlyn snapped a photo with Kendall and Caitlyn’s other daughter with Kris, 19-year-old Kylie.

And two weeks ago, Caitlyn and Kylie had their own one-on-one time, as they went to Jay Leno’s garage to check out some old-fashioned cars together.

“Took Kylie today to the best garage in America. Thank you Jay! #jaylenosgarage,” Caitlyn wrote in the Instagram post with her youngest daughter.