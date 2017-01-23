Are they or aren’t they an item?

For the past few months, Kendall Jenner and rapper A$AP Rocky have been spotted hanging out together both in L.A. and abroad, whenever Jenner can sneak away for a bit during Paris Fashion Week, of course.

Like many other celeb pairings, the famous friends have yet to confirm or deny their relationship status despite their frequent hangouts. One thing’s for sure, though: the evidence pointing to “yes, they are indeed dating” is telling. Read on to see for yourself.

They Are Spotted Together in Paris: June 24

Jenner and the rapper, who have been friends for a while, spent time together over the summer in Paris, where the two walked to one of Jenner’s favorite restaurants, L’Avenue. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was most recently linked to basketball player Jordan Clarkson, while Rocky most recently dated model Chanel Iman.

They Enjoy a Night Out in L.A.: Oct. 4

After a whirlwind few weeks modeling in Rome, Jenner returned stateside, and the two arrived at an L.A. hotel together.

They Meet Up in Miami: Early December

The pair spent quite a bit of quality time in Miami for the annual Art Basel festivities — spending the night “side by side” while clubbing until the wee hours of the morning and acting “very flirty,” according to a source.

They Step Out for a Malibu Dinner Date: Dec. 12

The 21-year-old model and 28-year-old rapper were spotted out at Nobu Malibu with a few of Rocky’s friends. But Jenner and Rocky left the celebrity hot spot together in Jenner’s Ferrari.

They Reunite in Paris: Jan. 22

The supermodel took time away from walking the runways at Paris Fashion Week to do some flea marketing shopping with the rapper.