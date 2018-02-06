Kelsey Grammer Mourns Death of Frasier Costar John Mahoney: 'He Was My Father'

Kelsey Grammer is grieving the loss of John Mahoney, who played his dad on the sitcom Frasier.

“He was my father,” Grammer, 62, tells PEOPLE in a statement. “I loved him.”

Mahoney died Sunday in Chicago, Illinois, his manager confirmed to PEOPLE. He was 77.

John Mahoney (left) and Kelsey Grammer BEI/REX/Shutterstock

Born in Blackpool, England, in 1940, Mahoney became best known for his role as Martin Crane in NBC’s Frasier from 1993-2004.

Throughout his run with the show, Mahoney received two Emmy nominations and two Golden Globe nominations.

Mahoney also had a prolific career as a voice actor, featuring in several animated films including Antz, Atlantis: The Lost Empire and The Iron Giant. On stage, he starred in the Broadway revival of the play Prelude to a Kiss, Better Late and The Outgoing Tide at the Northlight Theatre in Illinois.

Kelsey Grammer (left) and John Mahoney NBC-TV/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

Throughout his life, Mahoney traveled to and from Los Angles and New York for various work projects but remained loyal to his home in Oak Park, Illinois.

“It is quiet here,” he said. “I get bored out of my mind in L.A. It’s such an industry town. Here I have old friends who aren’t in the business. I can walk to all sorts of good places where the waiters and waitresses don’t want me to read their screenplays.”

Mahoney was never married and did not have any children.