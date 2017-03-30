Kelly Ripa Wishes Her Husband Mark Consuelos a Happy 46th Birthday with Sweet Throwback Family Photos

Kelly Ripa can’t stop gushing about her husband, Mark Consuelos!

In honor of Consuelos turning 46 on Thursday, the Live with Kelly host wished her hubby a happy birthday with an adorable post on Instagram.

Utilizing the carousel feature, Ripa, 46, added numerous photos of Consuelos with herself, their family and friends throughout the years to the post.

“Happy birthday @instasuelos ! The best father, husband, friend and regenerator a person could know!!! I love you,” she captioned the post, which also included photos from past family vacations when their children were young.

The morning show host married Consuelos on May 1, 1996 when the couple chose to elope and shares three children with the All My Children actor: Michael, 19, Lola, 15, and Joaquin, 14.

This May, Ripa and Consuelos will celebrate their 21st wedding anniversary. “It goes like this,” Ripa said with the snap of a finger about being married to Conuselos for 20-plus years on a recent episode of Live with Kelly.

Speaking with PEOPLE in 2013, Ripa said about her husband: “I love everything about him, even his annoying habits.”

“He is the person I was meant to be with forever, and I think he feels the same way,” Ripa said. “We really do have quite an allegiance to one another. No matter what, we support each other in everything we do.”