Matchy-Matchy! Kelly Ripa Shares Adorable Flashback Easter Photo with Her 'Super Chic Mom'

Kelly Ripa is getting into the Easter spirit!

On Friday, the Live with Kelly host shared an adorable flashback photo of herself at a young age alongside her mother on Easter. According to Ripa, the photo was taken circa 1975, when she would have been around the age of 5.

In the sweet photo, a very little Ripa dons a knee-length light-colored dress and matching bonnet and wears her hair in two, long braided pigtails as she holds onto her yellow stuffed animal bunny. Also channeling the pastel theme, her mother sports a classic, high-waisted pale yellow suit.

“#fbf EASTER edition circa 1975 ish. With my super chic mom. Notice how pantsuit, bonnet, dress and bunny are color coordinated,” Ripa, 46, captioned the photo.

“(She meant business)” she continued, and added the Easter-themed emojis, “🙏🏽🐰🐥🐇.”

#fbf EASTER edition circa 1975 ish. With my super chic mom. Notice how pantsuit, bonnet, dress and bunny are color coordinated. (She meant business) 🙏🏽🐰🐥🐇 A post shared by Kelly Ripa (@kellyripa) on Apr 14, 2017 at 1:45pm PDT

FROM COINAGE: The Most Expensive Shoes You Can Buy Right Now

This May, Ripa will celebrate her 21st wedding anniversary with Mark Consuelos, with whom she shares three children: Michael, 19, Lola, 15, and Joaquin, 14.

On a recent episode of Live with Kelly, Ripa said with the snap of a finger about being married to Conuselos for 20-plus years: “It goes like this.”

Speaking with PEOPLE in 2013, Ripa said about her husband: “I love everything about him, even his annoying habits.”

“He is the person I was meant to be with forever, and I think he feels the same way,” Ripa said. “We really do have quite an allegiance to one another. No matter what, we support each other in everything we do.”