6 Things We Can't Wait to See from Kelly Ripa's New Live Co-Host Ryan Seacrest

The news we’ve all been waiting for is here! Kelly Ripa announced Monday morning that she has tapped none other than Ryan Seacrest to sit beside her as her full-time co-host.

Though the pair have tackled morning television together a handful of times in the past, there’s still plenty of fun to be had by this pair of pros. Here are five things we can’t wait to see as Ripa and Seacrest team up on Live.

1. Spoiler! Endless Laughs

Their co-hosting chemistry is palpable. So when Ripa and Seacrest share the stage, you can bet there won’t be a shortage of laughs. Both stars are at their best when they get to be off-the-cuff.

Sorry about the egg whites in the kitchen, @kellyripa! @livekelly A post shared by Ryan Seacrest (@ryanseacrest) on Nov 16, 2016 at 7:10am PST

2. How Long Until Halloween?

Seacrest has been known to look dapper on Oct. 31, and Ripa has been one half of some of the most impressive couples costumes in recent memory on her morning show. We can’t wait to see how Seacrest handles Live‘s epic holiday extravaganza.

3. More Drool-Worthy Cooking Segments

Ripa, 46, thoroughly enjoys teaching Seacrest, 42, a thing or two about baking and he’s a great student. During a special Thanksgiving episode, the pair got to work whipping up a pumpkin ricotta cheesecake for viewers, and let’s just say Ripa knows her way around the kitchen. As for Seacrest, he may need a few more goes at the mixer.

I warned @kellyripa about my cooking before we started this @livekelly segment… A post shared by Ryan Seacrest (@ryanseacrest) on Nov 16, 2016 at 8:20am PST

4. Awards Season After Show Gold

The perfect post-Oscars duo, Ripa and Seacrest tag-teamed on Live after the 2017 Oscars, and what a show it was. Using the Dolby Theatre as their set, they hilariously put on the morning show in front of a packed audience. They make getting up early after a late-night full of celebrations 100 percent worth it.

5. Ryan’s Mom!

Also on the Thanksgiving episode, Connie Seacrest stopped by to show Ripa and Ryan the secret to making the perfect oyster casserole. While there, Connie had no problem taking charge and putting the two co-hosts to work and taking over the show. My, my, how the tables have turned for Ripa and Seacrest.

6. Fun with Fitness

Both Ripa and Seacrest share a strong bond thanks to their love for SoulCycle and working out, which is sure to produce some amazing on-air fitness segments.

Nothing like a 7am @SoulCycle sweat sesh to help you fit into a tux on Oscar sunday. Found @TanyaRad there too A post shared by Ryan Seacrest (@ryanseacrest) on Feb 26, 2017 at 10:33am PST

I've been spinnin my wheels with this lady right here for ten years! Thank you @staceygnyc for being the baddest chick I know. 🚴🏽💦💀💖 A post shared by Kelly Ripa (@kellyripa) on Sep 1, 2016 at 11:32am PDT

Exercising releases endorphins, and endorphins make you happy. Happy people make for great morning television.

Live with Kelly airs weekdays (check local listings).