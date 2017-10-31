Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest Introduce the Real Handmaids of Manhattan & Dress as Each Other in Epic Halloween Show

It’s been a tough race, but it appears that Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest have won Halloween this year.

On Tuesday, the Live with Kelly and Ryan stars blew the morning show competition out of the water, donning a staggering number of costumes and dressing up as everyone from the Stranger Things kids to Game of Thrones stars to the Kardashians.

But it was their elaborate Halloween sketches that sealed the deal: The co-hosts opened the hour by dressing up as each other, before launching into a full-blown mash-up of Bravo’s Real Housewives franchise and Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale.

Kelly & Ryan as Kelly & Ryan

Seacrest, 43, donned a blond wig, skintight red dress and pumps while Ripa, 47, rocked slicked-back hair, a blazer and some scruff.

The two stayed true to character, nailing each other’s mannerisms as they bantered back and forth while showing off pictures of them living out a day in the life of their co-host counterpart.

“I just want to say one thing — you are the most beautiful woman I have ever seen,” quipped Ripa as Seacrest.

And after the show, Ripa told PEOPLE that Seacrest’s look had her seal of approval.

You were like my fantasy self! I thought you did such a great job, and you looked amazing, and your hair was perfect. I was like, ‘Maybe I should just wear that wig from now on,'” she joked. “My hair stylist – fun fact – made that wig. So the guy that cuts and colors my hair made that wig for Ryan. He’s the guy who cuts and colors my hair, so he knew how to style that wig exactly.”

Kelly & Ryan as The Real Handmaids of Manhattan

While they did a stellar job impersonating each other, Ripa and Seacrest — sorry, Ofripa and Ofryan — stole the show with their Real Handmaids of Manhattan spoof, sticking to the reality show’s classic format with their own taglines —”My commander is old and sterile, but I’m still having a good time … blessed be the fruit!” — and recreating Teresa Giudice‘s infamous table flip. They even tapped Bravo’s Andy Cohen to host the reunion.

“It’s better than being shipped to the colonies for hard labor!” quipped Cohen, 49.

Check out more of Live‘s hilarious Halloween sketches below.

Live with Kelly and Ryan airs weekdays (check local listings).