Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Rip Into The Bachelor's Nick Viall: 'You Need to Be Single'

On Monday night’s episode, Nick Viall‘s Bachelor journey took a turn for the worse — and according to Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, he should just give up now.

During Tuesday’s Live with Kelly, Ripa and her husband/guest co-host Consuelos took it upon themselves to playfully roast Viall — who is currently starring on his fourth stint on a Bachelor nation show — for his attempts to find love on television.

“Nick, I watched this last night — and I didn’t sleep very well,” said Consuelos, 45. “But I figured it out: You need to be single. Look at you!”

“You like the thrill of the hunt,” chimed in Ripa, 46. “I feel like you need to find love outside of TV. We used to meet at the club, or at work. … Go to the bars!”

“But what if this all works out?” asked Viall, 36.

“That’s a big ‘if,’ dude,” said Consuelos as the audience roared with laughter.

Consuelos also ripped on Viall for his inability to hide his discomfort in certain situations — like when contestant Danielle L. professed her love to him, right before he promptly sent her home. (In his defense, “I just realized that it wasn’t the right fit,” said Viall.)

So where do we go from here?

“Hopefully forward — but you’ll have to tune in next week,” said Viall. “I guess we’ll see, but you know, I’ll try to pick my head back up and do better.”

“That’s a riveting answer, Nick,” quipped Ripa.

Viall also appeared on Tuesday’s Good Morning America, in which he admitted that watching the show live months after having filmed it “definitely brings you back.”

“It’s always weird watching yourself on TV — it’s even weirder to watch yourself go through emotional experiences,” he said. “So you never really get used to it. Even though I’ve done it a few times!”

While he maintains for the most part what we’re seeing is an accurate portrayal of what happened, he does admit that there’s “a lot” we don’t get to see because of time constraints.

But ultimately, he says he did his best to try not to focus on the cameras.

“In the moment, you really don’t think about it,” he said. “You really are trying to focus on the women in front of you, you’re trying to focus on those relationships, and the last thing you’re thinking about is: ‘Oh, someone’s going to watch this.’ Which I think is important, because if you’re doing that, it’s hard to really be yourself.”

“It’s really hard to make decisions that really could potentially affect the rest of your life,” he continued. “So the last thing you need to be thinking about is stuff like that.”

The Bachelor airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.