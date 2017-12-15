Happy holidays form the Consuelos clan!

Kelly Ripa and her husband Mark Consuelos spread some holiday cheer to their fans and followers on Friday wish an epic family photo.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan host and All My Children alum took to their respective Instagram profiles to share two hilarious photos of themselves posing with their three children — Michael, 20, Lola, 16, and Joaquin, 14 — in front of a graffiti-adorned wall.

“Wishing you a LIT holiday season! With love from the Consuelos gang. 🔥✨💫🎄” wrote 46-year-old Ripa, who wore heels, fitted trousers and a white, ruffled shirt for the snap.

“(and yes, Lola approved),” she quipped about her daughter.

Shortly after Ripa shared the photos, Mark, 46, posted the images on his account — and also joked about obtaining Lola’s approval to do so.

“Happy Holidays from the Consuelos family,” wrote Mark. “(Kid approved). (ie one kid approved).”

Ripa has previously poked fun at having to receive her daughter’s approval to share an image.

In August, Ripa posted a smiling Instagram post of her family with the caption, “Mexican Unicorn Alert: A Lola Consuelos approved photo. Including three smiling children and a semi relaxed husband courtesy of Jose Cuervo. (Husband’s) 🇲🇽🦄 #imanta.”

Last year, Ripa contemplated not sending out a Christmas family photo after Lola voiced her objection.

“I send a picture of my kids every year since they’ve been born. Now, this year for some reason, my kids are all revolting … about the Christmas card,” Ripa explained. “They don’t want to partake in the Christmas card. I took a lovely picture of all of us on Thanksgiving and I said, ‘What if we make this the final Christmas card? It’s all of us. We look like we’re dressed up. We don’t look as miserable as we clearly are. Let’s just use this photo.’ And the boys were like, ‘Okay fine.’ Mark said, ‘Okay fine.’ And Lola goes, ‘No, absolutely not. No way. No.’ So what do I do? Do I cut her out or what?”

With the help of guest co-host Anderson Cooper, Ripa appeared to have decided on an answer.

“I’m not going to send out the Christmas card,” said Ripa, “Because guess what? Nobody really cares about seeing your kids!”