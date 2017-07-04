A Look Back at Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos' Sweet Love Story

MEET & GREET

Before Kelly Ripa became the host of her eponymous morning talk show with Ryan Seacrest, she was a star on All My Children in the '90s. During her turn on the successful soap opera, she participated in a screen test with a potential TV love interest — who just so happened to be her future IRL husband — Mark Consuelos.

"I thought she was adorable, hot and sexy and all that stuff," Consuelos told HuffPost Live of their meet-cute. "But I was very focused — I didn't really think I had a chance with her, so I wasn't really focused on that."

The chemistry was so apparent, Consuelos was offered the gig much to the delight of Ripa. "I was drawn to Mark because he was positively an alpha male, and I didn't think I would be drawn to that. But I just worship him," the Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host told ELLE in 2013.