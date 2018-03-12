Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Take Down Instagram Troll with Double-Clapback

Don’t come for Kelly Ripa and her man on Instagram.

A few days ago, the Live with Kelly and Ryan host shared a throwback photo of her and husband Mark Consuelos, captioning it: “That other time we got fancy.”

The photo garnered plenty of likes and comments from Ripa’s followers — but one Instagram user threw shade at Consuelos, commenting: “Too bad he’s short when he tries to look taller. It looks funny. Just be who you are.”

Consuelos, 47, was the first to issue a response to the remark.

“Please tell me how it is I can try to look taller,” he quipped. “I’m dying to know.”

Ripa, 47, then offered up her own clapback: “He’s tall where it counts, babe,” she wrote — much to the delight of her fans, who liked the comment over 1,000 times.

Consuelos and Ripa, who share three kids together, will celebrate their 22-year wedding anniversary in May.

“I love everything about him, even his annoying habits,” Ripa told PEOPLE in 2013. “He is the person I was meant to be with forever, and I think he feels the same way. We really do have quite an allegiance to one another. No matter what, we support each other in everything we do.”