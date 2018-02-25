Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Celebrate Son Joaquin's 15th Birthday with Cute Throwback Photos

He may be 15 now, but Joaquin Consuelos will always be Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos‘ baby.

The proud parents celebrated their youngest child’s birthday on Saturday, sharing numerous photos on Instagram of Joaquin’s journey from adorable infant to teen.

“QUIN-CE! Happy 15th Birthday to the new born baby,” Ripa, 47, captioned a slideshow of Joaquin throughout the years. “I love you so much I’m going to wrestle you to the ground and pin you in three seconds.”

Consuelos added on his own social media page, “Happy 15th bday Quino…We love you buddy.”

The close family — including older siblings Michael Joseph, 20, and sister Lola Grace, 16 — celebrated Joaquin’s graduation from middle school last June. The occasion also happened to fall on Lola’s 16th birthday and marked the end of Michael’s freshman year at college.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan host also updated fans on Joaquin’s freshman year of high school in October, announcing on the show that he was getting all high marks despite his struggle with dyslexia.

Mark Consuelos, Kelly Ripa with children Joaquin, Michael and Lola Consuelos Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

“A lot of you that watch the show know he has dyslexia and dysgraphia, so school has always been a very big challenge for us in our household,” Ripa told cohost Ryan Seacrest. “I went to his new school for parent-teacher conference — he’s getting straight A’s, and I broke down crying in the middle of the parent-teacher conference.”

She continued, “They were like, ‘Oh, he’s doing great.’ And it’s all so great, and they were like, ‘Are you okay?’ And I’m like, ‘I had to wait three kids to hear these words!’ “