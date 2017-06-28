TV

Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos' Sweetest Family Snaps

It’s taking everything in us not to squeal with delight

By @gracegavilanes

TERRIFIC TRIO

Taking it back a few years, Consuelos posted a sibling shot of Joaquin, now 14, Michael, now 20, and Lola, now 16, during a family trip to Sedona. 

BACK TOGETHER

How's this for a double-tap-worthy selfie? Ripa, Consuelos and their kids squeezed in for a group photo — and we're here for it.

PERFECT TIMING

The family got together to celebrate Joaquin's graduation — which just so happened to land on the same day as Lola's 16th birthday. "You've made us very proud!" Ripa wrote on Instagram, captioning the group shot. "Yet another graduation on Lola's birthday. She is furious!!!"

GET THE MESSAGE

How's this for an epic milestone birthday? Lola enlisted her famous family for a photo shoot during her 16th birthday party.

TIME TO CELEBRATE

Back in June, Michael rang in his 20th birthday with his mom on Live with Kelly and Ryan in Canada.

BIRTHDAY BOY

The five-some were ballin' as they celebrated Joaquin's 14th birthday in February — with the help of a colorful balloon backdrop. 

BABY VIBES

We imagine Ripa and Consuelos want nothing more than to turn back time to cuddle once more with a pint-sized Joaquin.

NEW YEAR, SAME FAMILY

"With love from the Consuelos gang," wrote Ripa as the family rang in 2017.

STYLE TWINS

Michael and Joaquin sported matching all-black outfits while their actor-dad stood out in blue. "Thankful [Mark] didn't get the memo," Ripa wrote on Instagram.

HAPPY PAIR

Ripa shared this adorable mother-son photo of herself with a then-2-year-old Michael. 

OH, CHRISTMAS TREE

Season's greetings from Joaquin, Lola and Michael, whose smiles practically lit up their Christmas tree.

ITALIAN GETAWAY

"Is Flashback Friday a thing?" wrote Ripa. "If so, here's a not so oldie but goodie. 2011 Sardinia, Italy."

DOING GOOD

"Nothing like the feeling of witnessing your child vote for the first time," shared the Live with Kelly and Ryan host, posting a pic with son Michael. "Nothing. MAKE IT COUNT!"

