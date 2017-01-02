The Consuelos Gang Is All Here! Kelly Ripa Shares Sweet Family Photo for the New Year

Kelly Ripa‘s kids are growing up fast!

The Live with Kelly host, 46, got her clan together for a lovely family photo to celebrate the start of 2017. Ripa and husband Mark Consuelos posed in front of the Christmas tree with their three children — Michael, 19, Lola 15, and Joaquin, 13 — in a photo shared on Instagram over the weekend.

“Feliz año Nuevo! With love from the Consuelos gang,” Ripa captioned the sweet snap.

Consuelos, 45, also showed his love and appreciation for his family with a cute photo with his wife of two decades.

“Bringing in the new year with my fave and family,” he captioned the photo of the duo sitting in front of a fireplace.

Aside from spending time with family for the holiday, Ripa had all the fixings for a perfect New Year’s Eve party. On Saturday, the TV personality shared a photo of all the traditional hats, crowns and noisemakers necessary to ring in the new year. She even made sure to have light-up “2017” glasses.

“Hoping for a lit 2017!” she said.

Bringing in the new year with my fave and family.. A photo posted by Mark Consuelos. (@instasuelos) on Dec 31, 2016 at 8:54pm PST

Hoping for a lit 2017! ⭐❄️💥⛷🎉🥂 A photo posted by Kelly Ripa (@kellyripa) on Dec 31, 2016 at 5:48pm PST

Ripa’s eldest son recently made headlines for his crazy resemblance to his father. The talk show host took to Instagram on Thursday to share a selfie with Michael and comedian Rachael Harris, and fans couldn’t get over how Michael was a spitting image of his dad.

In July, Ripa revealed that her husband and two oldest children were living in California for the summer while she and Joaquin stayed in New York. “Both my son [Michael] and my daughter [Lola] are with Mark in California,” she said. “They’re all working out there. The two teens are doing internships. They’re working at film houses, and Mark is working on a TV show for Fox called Pitch.”

A month later, the Ripa sent Michael off to college and immediately settled on a project in mind to distract herself from the sadness: transforming his bedroom into a closet.

“I’ve got big plans for his bedroom,” Ripa said ahead of him going off to university. “That bedroom is going to be turned into a mega closet.”