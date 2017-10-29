Kelly Ripa Reveals Why Her Teenage Daughter Gets Mad About Dad Mark Consuelos' Role on Riverdale

Kelly Ripa says that her teenage daughter wishes dad Mark Consuelos were as lenient in real life as the character he plays on TV.

During an appearance on Friday night’s episode of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Ripa discussed her husband Consuelos’ role on season two of hit CW show Riverdale as Veronica Lodge’s father Hiram — who just got out of jail following some shady business deals.

“He’s living his best life. He is in Vancouver. He’s never looked better. He is having the best time ever,” Ripa said.

She added, “I wish you could watch Riverdale with my 16-year-old daughter, who is finally like, ‘I cannot believe dad is on a show that I actually watch.’ ”

Lola Consuelos may like the series — but she doesn’t like that she’s not afforded the same freedoms as Veronica.

“You know, so Veronica — she’s 16 also — and she drinks mimosas at breakfast. My daughter’s like, ‘Dad never lets me drink mimosas at breakfast!’ ” Ripa continued. “And I go, ‘Yeah, because he’s a real father and that’s a character on TV!’ ”

Mirror, Mirror on the wall, who’s your Daddy? Find out tonight on the CW 8/7c and tomorrow on the CW app #hiramlodge #riverdale A post shared by Mark Consuelos (@instasuelos) on Oct 25, 2017 at 11:57am PDT

The morning show host also revealed that she’d recently made her daughter angry over an Instagram post.

“It’s so bizarre. I’m never allowed to post a photo of her, ever,” Ripa remarked, joking, “Why did I have these kids if not to exploit them on social media?”

The offending post in question was a “Halloween throwback Thursday photo” from eight years ago. “I was like, ‘You know what, she can’t get mad at [it],” Ripa continued.

But when she was on her way to The Tonight Show, “The phone rings and I see it says Lola and I was debating, I was like, ‘Maybe I shouldn’t answer it, but what if it’s an emergency?’ ” And when Ripa answered the phone she says her daughter told her to “take it down right now” because “my friends follow you for some reason and they will see this.”

“I was like, you know what, I will take it down. I’ll take it down for you. And that was the end of the conversation.” While Ripa did follow through with her promise to take the photo off of Instagram, she ended up showing it on The Tonight Show anyway.

Ripa and Consuelos celebrated their 21st wedding anniversary in May. “21 years of lit-ness. (sorry Lola) @instasuelos Happy Anniversary I love you. Big!” Ripa captioned an Instagram post at the time, which included numerous photos of the pair cuddled up on trips they had taken together over the years.

21 years of lit-ness. 🔥🔥 (sorry Lola) @instasuelos Happy Anniversary 💋I love you. Big! A post shared by Kelly Ripa (@kellyripa) on May 1, 2017 at 1:00pm PDT

The morning show host married Consuelos on May 1, 1996. They share three children: Michael, 20, Lola, and Joaquin, 14.

Speaking with PEOPLE in 2013, Ripa said about her husband: “I love everything about him, even his annoying habits.”

“He is the person I was meant to be with forever, and I think he feels the same way,” Ripa added. “We really do have quite an allegiance to one another. No matter what, we support each other in everything we do.”

Live with Kelly & Ryan airs weekdays (check local listings) and Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on the CW.