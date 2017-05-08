No One Is More Excited About Ryan Seacrest Potentially Hosting More American Idol Than New Co-Host Kelly Ripa

Kelly Ripa has officially given her seal of approval to Ryan Seacrest to host American Idol again!

On Monday’s show of Live with Kelly & Ryan, the 46-year-old encouraged her new co-host to take the job of hosting the hit singing competition again if it returns to television.

“Are you going to host is? Please tell me yes,” Ripa asked Seacrest who had been the host of American Idol for all 15 seasons.

“Whatever you want! You’re my work wife,” he jokingly responded. “I say yes and bow to you.”

Rumors have been circulating that ABC is going to reboot the competition show for a whole new season, which was news to Seacrest.

“I don’t know about that part — we haven’t gotten that far,” he said of the network rumors. “So this was news to me, actually, last week. I had said at the end of the series, ‘Goodbye for now,’ hoping somewhere it would come back.”

“I had no idea it was being talked about to come here until late last week I heard a rumor in the news and made a phone call, and they said, ‘Yeah, it may actually end up here.’ And I said, ‘Well, that’s kind of good to know since I work here,’ ” he continued. “So what I do know is, apparently it’s unofficial but very close to being said it will be here. I don’t know if I can host it…”

Ripa then eagerly jumped up and down in her chair and told her 42-year-old co-host, “Yes you can! Your nights are free, you don’t have that much to do. You can do this!”

“I don’t know if I can host it,” Seacrest admitted. “Do you know the preparation I have to do for [Live] every night?”

“You can disconnect for that!” Ripa insisted. “On the days where it is the day after, I will totally …you won’t even have to think, I will do it all!”

Fox launched the series in 2002 where it ran for 15 seasons, and during many of those seasons Idol ranked as TV’s highest-rated show.

“While there are some ongoing discussions for bringing back Idol, there are some very major hurdles they need to get done,” a source recently told PEOPLE.

“As for Ryan, his plate is obviously pretty full already — his priority is Live with Kelly and Ryan, he has big commitments to iHeartRadio daily and the syndicated radio show,” the source continued. “That said, Ryan has a lot of affection for Idol given the significance to his career, and it taps into the things he loves — a live show, pop music, discovering new talent, etc.”