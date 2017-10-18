Double date night with Kelly and Ryan!

Live with Kelly and Ryan co-hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest enjoyed a double date night with their significant others over the weekend.

Seacrest, 42, shared a smiling picture to Instagram of the couples’ evening out in New York, and thanked Ripa, 47, and her husband, Mark Consuelos, for going to dinner with himself and girlfriend Shayna Taylor, whom he moved in with earlier this year.

“Thanks for dinner K and m. #burger for the table, see u in the am,” he captioned the selfie.

Thanks for dinner K and m. #burger for the table, see u in the am. A post shared by Ryan Seacrest (@ryanseacrest) on Oct 15, 2017 at 4:03pm PDT

After months of speculation, Ripa announced in May that Seacrest would be taking up the seat next to her on the popular morning program. “Today, the next chapter of the Live story is about to be written,” she told the audience at the top of the show. “Today, my new co-host will officially be joining me on Live. And today is a very good day.”

Speaking with PEOPLE after she announced Seacrest as her co-host, Ripa said that he had already been a fixture in her home.

“He knows my whole family,” Ripa told PEOPLE exclusively. In fact, Seacrest is so familiar to Ripa, her husband and their three children — Lola, Joaquin and Michael — that she said her kids are “non-reactive” to the American Idol host.

“It’s like, ‘Oh, Ryan Seacrest is in the house,’ ” said Ripa. “Like that’s a perfectly normal thing to happen.”

Ripa took her time selecting her new co-host after Michael Strahan‘s abrupt departure last May. One year and 67 potential men and women later, Ripa couldn’t be happier to share the stage with Seacrest.

“He’s been a favorite for so long,” she said.