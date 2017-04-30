'We're Going to Need a Bigger Mug!' Kelly Ripa Will Announce Her New Live Co-Host on Monday

The search is finally over.

Kelly Ripa tweeted on Sunday that she’ll announce her new Live! co-host on Monday following nearly a year of speculation after Michael Strahan‘s spring 2016 departure.

The host teased the announcement on Twitter on Sunday, sharing a video of herself sipping from a Live with Kelly mug with a question mark drawn on it.

“Tune in tomorrow,” Ripa says after taking a sip. “Trust me!”

A slew of celebrities have joined Ripa on the daytime talk series, with some of the top contenders including Jerry O’Connell and Fred Savage.

Last April, Strahan announced that he’d be leaving Live! for the Good Morning America after four years – news that surprised viewers and Ripa.

Before Strahan’s final show in May, sources told PEOPLE that co-hosts would be brought in and out before a final decision was made. “They’ll do the same thing they did when they found Michael … they’ll rotate a bunch of people in,” the insider explained.

Other repeat guest hosts have included Jimmy Kimmel, Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper.

Opening up to PEOPLE last year about finding the right match, Ripa explained, “You want somebody working there who’s comfortable working there. That’s how you figure it’s like a puzzle. It’s very much like an equation, an algorithm. Let’s see, if we put somebody here and somebody there, and, ‘Oh, this guy really likes to talk about this,’ or, ‘This guy’s really good here,’ or, ‘This lady is amazing,’ or, ‘She was great last time, let’s give her another shot.’ ”

Addressing the prolonged search in December during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Ripa further explained, “We really didn’t set a timeframe for ourselves, we just wanted to wait until we found the right person.”

She continued, “What we didn’t anticipate was that we would have such an outpouring of interest, so our list got very long very quickly. So we’ve been trying to keep it as narrow as possible, but then people pop up.”