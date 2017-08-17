Kelly LeBrock Shows Off Her Stunning Model Daughter & Reveals Why She Spent 24 Years Living off the Grid

More than two decades ago, Kelly LeBrock said goodbye to Hollywood after her divorce from Steven Seagal.

“I decided to quit Hollywood to raise my babies away from the limelight,” the actress and model said in a new interview with Closer Weekly.

“I didn’t want them looking into any of the negative aspects of my divorce [from Steven],” LeBrock, 57, explained. “So I ran for the hills, and I’ve basically been living in the wilderness [of Southern California] with no TV for 24 years!”

LeBrock’s career began when she started modeling in her teens, and she became an internationally renowned name and face. In the mid-’80s, she established herself as an actress through her starring roles in The Woman in Red (1984), Weird Science (1985) and later Hard to Kill (1990), in which she appeared opposite Seagal.

In 1987, LeBrock and Seagal married and had three children — Annaliza, 30, Dominic, 27, and Arissa, 24 — over the course of their nine-year marriage (they divorced in 1996).

Following the former couple’s public split, LeBrock — mostly — retreated away from the entertainment industry and found “purpose” in the two decades she spent dedicating her life to motherhood.

“Becoming a mom gave me purpose, resilience, and a reason to get up in the morning,” LeBrock shared. “And sexiness comes from experience, not being young, so I feel sexier than ever!”

Now, the mother of three is returning to Hollywood — this time with her youngest daughter, Arissa, an aspiring model. On Wednesday evening, the pair made a red carpet appearance for the premiere of the new reality Lifetime series Growing Up Supermodel, in which they both star. The series takes viewers behind-the-scenes with a crop of fledgling models who try to live up to the successes of their well-known parents and follows the drama of making it in the modeling world for seven famous celeb kids, including Arissa.

And LeBrock, who has appeared in a handful of projects since leaving Hollywood (most recently the TV movie A Prince for Christmas), is now returning with more self-confidence than she had years ago.

“When you get to my age, you grow some balls,” she quipped. “When I was touted as a sex symbol and beautiful and blah, blah, blah, the irony is that I didn’t feel it.”

“Now that I’m more mature and wrinkled — I actually do have wrinkles! — I’m much more comfortable in my skin,” said LeBrock, who is now married to retired investment banker Fred Steck. “I’m happy with who I am and where I am.”

Although her relationship with Seagal, 65, is still strained, she remains positive about the future. “It’s been very sad, because it affects the children,” she said.

“But I’ve been married three times so far, and my attitude is, ‘Never give up!’ ”

Growing Up Supermodel airs Wednesdays (10 p.m. ET) on Lifetime.