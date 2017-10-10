Kelly Dodd Reveals Why She Stayed in Her Unhappy Marriage for So Long Amid Divorce News

Kelly Dodd made headlines in September when she announced she and her husband Michael Dodd were calling it quits. But five months prior to making it official, the 42-year-old reality star revealed to the Real Housewives of Orange County cameras that she was seriously contemplating ending her marriage.

On Monday’s episode, which was filmed in April, Kelly found herself comparing her dysfunctional relationship to her parents’ marriage.

“My mom got married when she was 18 years old. My dad was 27 and they got pregnant right away and had a horrible, horrible marriage,” Kelly said. “My mom and dad were married over 30 years and got divorced when I was 25 years old, but they should have split when I was 10. My mom and dad were very Catholic and they wanted a family unit. They didn’t want to split us up.”

“Growing up I watched my parents fight so much that I wished they would get divorced,” Kelly added, thinking about her 10-year-old daughter, Jolie. “Michael and I, we fight a lot in front of Jolie. I thought keeping the marriage together for Jolie would be right for her because I didn’t want to see her flip back and forth. But it might be okay for Jolie to have a happy mom and a happy dad. I don’t know.”

Later, Kelly noted that her parents still have a hard time being around one another all these years later.

“She holds in so much animosity,” Kelly said of her mother. “It’s hard to have them both in the same room, and I’m afraid that Jolie’s going to feel the same way about Michael and I.”

“I see a lot of similarities between there marriage and my marriage and it scares me to death that things are repeating themselves,” Kelly continued. “I just don’t know what to do.”

Kelly and Michael, who have been together since 2004 and married in 2006, certainly have had their fair share of bitter battles on the hit Bravo reality show.

It was arguments like those that originally led Kelly to file for divorce from Michael 5 years ago, though they decided to give love another chance before Kelly’s debut on RHOC last season.

Kelly is done giving Michael chances now, though.

“Our marriage is over, I’m out of there!” she told The Daily Mail on Sept, 27. ” We’ve have problems for years and I’ve had enough. I’m done with our marriage.”

“Over the past several years we’ve had our ups and downs, and lately it’s been mostly downs,” she said. “It’s just a case where two people can’t get along. It’s best if we went our separate ways and concentrate on our daughter.”

“We aren’t good together,” Kelly added. “Maybe we’ll better to each other when we are divorced and are friends. But right now we are both miserable and it’s not good for either one of us, let alone our daughter.”

She said she plans on reinstating the open case. “I filed for divorce against Michael in 2012 and we never had any resolution the case is just sitting there. So I’m going to ask my attorney to file a motion so I can get a bifurcated divorce,” Kelly said.

“I want out of my marriage as soon as possible. We can figure out the financials of our divorce down the road,” she continued.

In July, Kelly likened her relationship with Michael to “an addiction in a way.”

“One month I wanna get divorced, then there’s the next month where I wanna stay married, you know?” she told Entertainment Tonight. “It’s always just evolving. It’s always changing. We kind’ve are, like, addicted to each other, you know? I feel like I can’t live without him sometimes, and he feels like he can’t live without me. So, I mean, you know, we’ve always had that kind of relationship.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.