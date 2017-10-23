RHOC's Kelly Dodd Says Her 11-Year-Old Daughter Is 'Happy' About Divorce: 'It's Better for Her'

Five years after originally filing for divorce, Kelly Dodd is officially calling it quits with her husband Michael — and she says the decision came as a relief to their 11-year-old daughter Jolie.

PEOPLE Now recently caught up with the 42-year-old Real Housewives of Orange County star, who opened up about her decision to move forward with the divorce proceedings, which she announced in September.

“I just realized my parents’ relationship wasn’t healthy, and mine isn’t either,” she said. “My daughter isn’t happy with us — I mean, she’s happy that we’re divorcing. It’s better for her. She’s actually really happy.”

But Kelly says the decision wasn’t easy.

“I feel bad, because Michael is one of my really good friends, and we have a family together,” she said. “I’m sad — I’m sad I can’t call him all the time and be excited about something. I don’t have that — the friendship element of it, or someone who has my back. He always has my back, but he’s upset with me right now, of course. But he’ll get over it.”

Kelly also sympathized with her costar Shannon Beador‘s marital troubles. (On last week’s episode, Shannon said she feels like her and her husband David are “just roommates.”)

“I totally can empathize with that,” Kelly said. “I know exactly what that feels like. Over time, you wear down and things become negative and all of a sudden you become roommates — he becomes like your brother. On the show, I’m not hiding it. It just becomes that way sometimes, and it’s hard to get that back on track. It becomes awkward after a while.”

“My advice is not to stick it out,” she added. “Because I went through that with my family as a child, and you see what happens in hindsight. I don’t want that for my kids. I want my daughter to see what a healthy, loving relationship is really about.”

