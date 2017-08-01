Kelly Dodd Alleges Meghan King Edmonds' Husband 'Has a Mistress' in Nasty RHOC Text Battle

Meghan King Edmonds and Kelly Dodd were friends long before either appeared on The Real Housewives of Orange County, but the way they appear to talk to one another over text message, one might think they were enemies.

On Monday’s episode, the two reality stars came face to face for the first time since exchanging heated words between seasons.

Their text battle had each making outrageous accusations about the other one’s marriage. “I heard you had a boyfriend,” King Edmonds said first, asking if the rumor — which she heard about from “someone on Twitter” — is true.

Dodd, 43, responded with a crazy claim all her own: “A friend told me your husband has a mistress.”

King Edmonds, 32, was offended. “We are pregnant for God’s sake, Kelly,” she wrote back. “My God.”

Of course, both ladies denied the rumored infidelity. Dodd and her husband, Michael, have been together for 13 years — while King Edmonds and her husband, former baseball player Jim Edmonds, wed in October 2014.

“I don’t have a boyfriend. And, quite frankly, if I did, I would say,” Dodd confessed to viewers.

King Edmonds also blew off Dodd’s accusations, saying in an interview: “I don’t really give a s— because I know it’s not true.” But she was annoyed Dodd brought it up in the first place.

“[Kelly] didn’t like that question, so she got mad and [sent] me a text when I’m seven months pregnant, saying ‘Your husband is having an affair on you. Just thought you should know,’ ” King Edmonds recalled. “That’s not a text that you send to someone seven months pregnant.”

The two “drifted apart” because of their disagreement, but with the RHOC cameras up and running they decided to bury the hatchet and Dodd visited King Edmonds’s to meet her then-2-month-old daughter, Aspen.

It turned out to be a fairly pleasant meetup, with Dodd bringing a baby gift but no mention of the text messages.

“I just cut Kelly Dodd out for a few months, and then I let her back in,” King Edmonds said. “Because it’s all a hell of a lot easier to get along with Kelly than it is to fight with her. The way that Kelly goes after people is not normal. In a lot of ways, I see Kelly as a child having a temper tantrum. And reasoning with a 3-year-old is not easy, and sometimes that’s how Kelly is.”

For what it’s worth, Dodd — who had previously made accusations about Orange County Housewives Shannon Beador and Tamra Judge’s marriages — appeared to agree with King Edmonds. “I have a really really hard time controlling myself,” she said. “When someone presses my buttons, I’m going to press the button right back.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.