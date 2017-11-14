Kelly Dodd Hits Breaking Point with Husband Before Announcing Divorce: ‘We Don’t Even Have Sex’

Kelly Dodd made headlines in September when she announced she and her husband Michael Dodd were calling it quits. But prior to making it official, the 42-year-old reality star revealed to the Real Housewives of Orange County cameras that she was “so done.”

On Monday’s season 12 finale, Kelly hit her breaking point with Michael — telling fellow Orange County Housewife Vicki Gunvalson that she was ready to move on from their 11-year marriage and that the two weren’t having sex.

“I obviously do not trust him,” Kelly said. “I cannot live the rest of my life like this. Michael and I don’t even have sex. We have not had intimacy. He does not look at me that way.”

“I don’t really know what the right answer is but I gave it my all and I tried,” she confessed to cameras. “We built this life together and I’m sad to see it go. There’s a lot of things I have learned over this past year and I think I can do things on my own. There’s a will and there’s a way.”

Earlier in the episode, Kelly had lamented to her mother Bobbi about the troubles she and Michael were experiencing.

“One minute I’m good with Michael and then the next minute, I can’t take it,” Kelly said. “It feels like he’s defiant and I can’t have a conversation with him. It’s defiance. I don’t know if he’s doing it to f— with me. … This is the problem that I have in my relationship with Michael, and it’s constant. One minute he’s nicey nice, sweety sweety and the next he’s a jerk and he throws these jabs at me. I can’t take these highs and lows.”

Though Bobbi told Kelly that “no marriage is perfect and nobody’s perfect, no one,” the idea that something better might be out there for Kelly appeared to be driving her further and further away from Michael.

“I think the problem between Michael and I is that we’re both two control freaks and none of us are going to relinquish our power,” Kelly said. “I’ve tried divorcing and trust me, it’s a nightmare with him. But you know what, I’m going to sell my house and do it on my own.”

Fans saw Michael’s controlling side later ,when he and Kelly were preparing to attend Meghan King Edmonds‘ candle launch party.

“The older Michael gets, the grumpier he is,” Kelly said, warning Michal to be “polite” at the party. “He’s rude to people. He just says things that embarrass me. And that’s why half of the time, I don’t bring him anywhere with me.”

Michael laughed at Kelly’s request, claiming that he’s “always” polite. But he also threatened Kelly off-camera, she claimed, telling her he wasn’t going to go to the party.

“It’s funny how he threatens me, ‘I’m not going to go.’ I’m like, ‘Don’t freaking go if you don’t want to go.’ And now he’s acting like everything’s okay,” Kelly explained. “He’s good at that. He sweeps everything under the rug and he won’t talk about anything. Seriously, I don’t know how much more I can take.”

“He’s such an a——-. I’ve hit a f—— wall with him,” Kelly said. “Like, I don’t even want him to come. I’m so done.”

It was arguments like those that originally led Kelly to file for divorce from Michael five years ago, though they decided to give love another chance before Kelly’s debut on RHOC last season.

Kelly is done giving Michael chances now, though. The couple, who have been together since 2004 and married in 2006, have gone their separate ways, with Kelly reinstating the open divorce case.

“I filed for divorce against Michael in 2012, and we never had any resolution, the case is just sitting there. So I’m going to ask my attorney to file a motion so I can get a bifurcated divorce,” she told The Daily Mail on Sept, 27.

“Our marriage is over, I’m out of there!” she added. “I want out of my marriage as soon as possible. We can figure out the financials of our divorce down the road.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.