Real Housewives of Orange County's Kelly Dodd Finalizes Divorce: I'm 'Over the Moon Happy!'

Kelly Dodd is officially single once again.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star confirmed on her Twitter account Friday that her divorce from estranged husband Michael Dodd has been finalized.

“My divorce is final today!!” Kelly, 44, tweeted. “Over the moon happy!”

Kelly Dodd and Michael Dodd Joe Scarnici/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

“She feels free to finally be herself and wants to leave this chapter behind her,” a source close to Kelly tells PEOPLE. “She and Michael fought all the time. It wasn’t healthy. It feels like a weight has been lifted off her shoulders.”

Kelly announced in September that her marriage of 11 years was over. “Our marriage is over, I’m out of there!” she told The Daily Mail. “We’ve have problems for years and I’ve had enough. I’m done with our marriage.”

Their split didn’t come as much of a surprise for fans of the hit Bravo reality show. The pair, who have been together since 2004 and wed in 2006, have been caught on camera during some of their darker moments, often bickering and arguing.

They’ve been down rocky roads before and originally split up in 2012. That divorce was put on pause a few years later as the couple, who share 11-year-old daughter Julie, decided to give love another chance before Kelly’s debut on RHOC.

“Over the past several years we’ve had our ups and downs, and lately it’s been mostly downs,” she said. “It’s just a case where two people can’t get along. It’s best if we went our separate ways and concentrate on our daughter.”

“‘We aren’t good together,” Kelly added. “Maybe we’ll be better to each other when we are divorced and are friends. But right now we are both miserable and it’s not good for either one of us, let alone our daughter.”

In October, PEOPLE Now caught up with the reality star, who opened up about her decision to move forward with the divorce proceedings.

“I just realized my parents’ relationship wasn’t healthy, and mine isn’t either,” she said. “My daughter isn’t happy with us — I mean, she’s happy that we’re divorcing. It’s better for her. She’s actually really happy.”

But Kelly said the decision wasn’t easy.

“I feel bad, because Michael is one of my really good friends, and we have a family together,” she said. “I’m sad — I’m sad I can’t call him all the time and be excited about something. I don’t have that — the friendship element of it, or someone who has my back. He always has my back, but he’s upset with me right now, of course. But he’ll get over it.”