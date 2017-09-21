Kelly Clarkson just showed America’s Got Talent finalists Angelica Hale and Kechi Okwuchi that “what doesn’t kill you, makes you stronger.”

The two-time Grammy winner, 35, hit the Dolby Theatre stage in Los Angeles with Hale, 9, and Okwuchi, 16, for the season 12 finale of the NBC reality competition on Wednesday.

In addition to performing her 2011 hit “Stronger,” Clarkson belted out the lyrics of her new song “Love So Soft.”

Guess which 2 acts are singin w/ the aMAzing talent show pioneer @kelly_clarkson on @AGT tonite!! Yup: @angelicahale and yours truly!! 😭🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/ogBzDXhiZZ — Kechi Okwuchi (@Kechi) September 20, 2017

“You made it this far, and it’s all about getting on television and having people see you,” Clarkson told Hale and Okwuchi on the advice she would give the two contestants.

Clarkson knows a thing or two about performing on a reality singing competition.

This month marks the 15th anniversary since the mother of two was crowned the winner of the inaugural season of American Idol. Clarkson and judge Simon Cowell also took a reunion photo after!

“I was crying, it was horrible,” Clarkson said about performing on the Dolby stage post-Idol.

America’s Got Talent airs Wednesdays (8 p.m. ET) on NBC.