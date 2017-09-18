Kellie Pickler 'Would Love' to Make a Cameo on American Idol Reboot: 'It Forever Changed My Life'

Even though Kellie Pickler is keeping busy with her own new television show, she’s open to revisiting the series that kicked off her career.

In the new issue of PEOPLE, Pickler confirms her heart is tied to American Idol.

“It forever changed my life, and I will always be grateful to have been a part of the show,” she says.

Pickler competed on the fifth season of American Idol and finished in sixth place before launching her country music career. Of the upcoming ABC reboot, Pickler says, “If an opportunity comes along for me to go back, I would love to!”

Until then, fans can tune into her talk show, Pickler & Ben, which premieres on Monday.

Of the new show – which is co-hosted by Emmy-winning journalist Ben Aaron – Pickler tells PEOPLE, “We want to be a bright light on television and just make people feel good.”

Taping in Nashville, the one-hour show – executive produced by country superstar Faith Hill – will feature interviews with celebrities and experts in the fields of food, décor, entertaining and gardening.

“In the time that we’ve known each other, [Aaron] has come to feel like a big brother,” shares Pickler, adding that she’s gotten to spend a lot of time with Aaron’s wife, meteorologist Ginger Zee, and their son Adrian.

“Ginger comes down whenever she’s able to with her job and brings Adrian. And he is the most precious little boy,” Pickler gushes. “But it is great. We’ve all been able to spend time together, and Ben’s commuting back and forth from New York to do the show, and then I’m on the road – we’re all bouncing all over the place.”

Pickler’s own marriage is at the center of yet another show, reality series I Love Kellie Pickler. Of making it work with Kyle Jacobs on-camera and off, Pickler says, “I don’t know that there’s any secret to marriage.”

“We just respect one another and don’t take each other for granted,” she ays. “Neither one of us rushed into anything, and it was right for us. He is my greatest treasure.”

FROM COINAGE: The 7 Most Expensive Music Videos of All Time

And Pickler doesn’t worry about too much of her private life being in the limelight.

“We set boundaries in the beginning of what we’re comfortable doing and what we’re not going to do,” Pickler says. “We wanted it to be a reflection of our love for our friends and our family. We just feel like we get to hang out with our buddies every day, and we get to document these sweet, fun memories with our friends.”