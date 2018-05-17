Keith Hernandez Reveals He Used to Hook Up with Luann de Lesseps: 'I Chased Her Like a Hound'

Before she was a countess, Real Housewives of New York City star Luann de Lesseps circled the bases with one of Major League Baseball’s most famous players.

On Wednesday night’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, former St. Louis Cardinals and New York Mets first baseman Keith Hernandez revealed that he and de Lesseps had a past romance.

“Oh, it was a brief moment,” the athlete, 64, said cheekily — adding that he would call it “friends with benefits” more than dating.

“I met her in Manhattan somewhere I forget, and she was absolutely gorgeous,” he recalled. “I chased her like a hound.”

When asked if he ever caught her, Hernandez joked, “When she waved me home from third!”

Keith Hernandez and Luann de Lesseps Taylor Hill/Getty Images; Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Joining Hernandez on WWHL was RHONY star Sonja Morgan. Though she flirted openly with Hernandez during the show, the 54-year-old reality star said de Lesseps had told her about their former romance.

“Well, I did hear some things about you,” Morgan said, calling back her former Housewives tagline. “I may be ‘the straw that stirs the drink,’ but he swings a big bat.”

Hernandez and his first wife Sue married in 1979 and had three daughters before separating in 1983, when he was traded to the Mets, United Press International and The New York Times reported. He remarried in 2005 to Kai Thompson, though filed for divorce in 2010, The New York Post‘s Page Six reported.

De Lesseps married Count Alexandre de Lesseps in 1993. The couple divorced in 2009 and share two children together: Victoria, 23, and Noel de Lesseps, 21.

Then in 2016, de Lesseps walked down the aisle and married Tom D’Agostino Jr., in New Year’s Eve nuptials. Their marriage ended just seven months later.

Told that de Lesseps is single now, Hernandez said, “Is she? Maybe I’ll run into her in Sag Harbor… It’s game on!”

So could romance between Hernandez and de Lesseps, 53, take off again? As Morgan told PEOPLE Now in April, though her last romance was short-lived, de Lesseps isn’t having any trouble connecting with men.

“It’s funny, her and I were saying — the men come to us,” Morgan said. “It’s like, how do you stay focused with the shiny bright lights of New York and all the temptation? And that includes men.”

Morgan continued, “Basically, it’s hard to say no all the time. I know [Bethenny Frankel] comes from a place of ‘yes,’ but I’m sometimes just having to say — I’m most of the time saying no.”

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen airs Sunday-Thursday (11 p.m. ET) on Bravo.