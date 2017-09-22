TV
Keeping Up with the Kardashians Turns 10: See the KarJenner Family Then & Now
How have things changed for the famous family in the last 10 years? Let us count the ways …
By Julia Emmanuele•@julesemm and Laura Cohen
KIM KARDASHIAN WEST
Then: 26
Known as: Friend to Paris Hilton
Now: 36
Known as: Selfie Queen with a knack for breaking the Internet, wife to Kanye West, mom to North and Saint and baby-to-be.
KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN
Then: 28
Known as: The oldest Kardashian sister, owner of DASH
Now: 38
Known as: Loving mother of three who manages to always look totally glam, preaches a very healthy lifestyle and loves a sexy bikini selfie. In an on-again, off-again relationship with Scott Disick.
KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN
Then: 23
Known as: The youngest Kardashian sister, co-owner of DASH
Now: 33
Known as: Founder of Good American denim and the ultimate revenge bod goal-setter with a talent for providing epic comebacks. Currently dating NBA star Tristan Thompson.
ROB KARDASHIAN
Then: 20
Known as: The lone brother in a household of sisters
Now: 30
Known as: Father of baby Dream, ex of Blac Chyna, founder of the Arthur George sock company, frequent social media cleanser.
KENDALL JENNER
Then: 11
Known as: The girls' little sister and partner-in-crime to Kylie
Now: 21
Known as: Globe-trotting supermodel, Vogue cover girl and fashion trendsetter with a love of freeing the nipple. Also possibly dating Blake Griffin.
KYLIE JENNER
Then: 10
Known as: The youngest sister and sweet sidekick to Kendall
Now: 20
Known as: Founder of Kylie Cosmetics, Lip Kit Queen, Snapchat superstar, Travis Scott's girlfriend and master of the sexy mirror selfie.
KRIS JENNER
Then: 51
Known as: Matriarch to a full household
Now: 61
Known as: The most famous momager in Hollywood, doting grandmother, longtime partner of Corey Gamble and lover of living that #YachtLife.
CAITLYN JENNER
Then: 57
Known as: Retired Olympic gold medal-winning decathlete
Now: 67
Known as: The most famous transgender woman in the world and an inspiring advocate for the LGBTQ community.
