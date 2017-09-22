TV

Keeping Up with the Kardashians Turns 10: See the KarJenner Family Then & Now

How have things changed for the famous family in the last 10 years? Let us count the ways …

By @julesemm and

Posted on

More

1 of 8

Mat Szwajkos/Getty Images; Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

KIM KARDASHIAN WEST

Then: 26
Known as: Friend to Paris Hilton

Now: 36
Known as: Selfie Queen with a knack for breaking the Internet, wife to Kanye West, mom to North and Saint and baby-to-be

2 of 8

Michael Caulfield/WireImage; Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN

Then: 28
Known as: The oldest Kardashian sister, owner of DASH 

Now: 38
Known as: Loving mother of three who manages to always look totally glam, preaches a very healthy lifestyle and loves a sexy bikini selfie. In an on-again, off-again relationship with Scott Disick.

3 of 8

Michael Tran/FilmMagic; Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN

Then: 23
Known as: The youngest Kardashian sister, co-owner of DASH

Now: 33
Known as: Founder of Good American denim and the ultimate revenge bod goal-setter with a talent for providing epic comebacks. Currently dating NBA star Tristan Thompson.

4 of 8

Alberto E. Rodriguez/ Getty Images; Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

ROB KARDASHIAN 

Then: 20
Known as: The lone brother in a household of sisters

Now: 30
Known as: Father of baby Dream, ex of Blac Chyna, founder of the Arthur George sock company, frequent social media cleanser.

5 of 8

Jeff Vespa/WireImage

KENDALL JENNER

Then: 11
Known as: The girls' little sister and partner-in-crime to Kylie

Now: 21
Known as: Globe-trotting supermodel, Vogue cover girl and fashion trendsetter with a love of freeing the nipple. Also possibly dating Blake Griffin.

6 of 8

Jeff Vespa/WireImage; Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for New York Fashion Week

KYLIE JENNER

Then: 10
Known as: The youngest sister and sweet sidekick to Kendall

Now: 20
Known as: Founder of Kylie Cosmetics, Lip Kit Queen, Snapchat superstar, Travis Scott's girlfriend and master of the sexy mirror selfie.

7 of 8

Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage;

KRIS JENNER

Then: 51
Known as: Matriarch to a full household 

Now: 61
Known as: The most famous momager in Hollywood, doting grandmother, longtime partner of Corey Gamble and lover of living that #YachtLife.

8 of 8

John M. Heller/Getty Images;

CAITLYN JENNER 

Then: 57
Known as: Retired Olympic gold medal-winning decathlete

Now: 67
Known as: The most famous transgender woman in the world and an inspiring advocate for the LGBTQ community.

See Also

More

More