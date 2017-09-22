TV
Love and Marriage (and Self-Doubts and Splits): The Keeping Up with the Kardashians Crew's Most Personal Moments
The most famous family in America has shared a lot on air over the years
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
KIM REVEALS SHE'S UNHAPPY IN HER MARRIAGE TO KRIS HUMPHRIES
"I don't like who I am to him, to myself," Kim Kardashian revealed to sister Khloé in an episode of Kourtney & Kim Take New York in which she divulged her feelings about being married to Kris Humphries. "My gut and my heart is telling me I did this too fast, and I'm embarrassed. I got caught up in the fairy tale of it, and I'm not happy." Shortly after the episode was filmed, and 72 days after getting hitched, the reality star filed for divorce from the NBA player.
KOURTNEY GIVES BIRTH TO MASON & PENELOPE
Eldest Kardashian sister Kourtney gave fans an all-access seat to her first two births when she welcomed son Mason, 5, and Penelope, 3, on the reality show. The birth of her third child, Reign, was not filmed.
KIM & KANYE WEST GET MARRIED
The pair's blossoming romance, which led to an engagement and subsequent marriage, all played out on the E! show. In fact, the events leading up to Kim and Kanye's wedding day were documented on KUWTK, including the bride-to-be's bridal shower and bachelorette party.
KOURTNEY TAKES US INSIDE HER RELATIONSHIP WITH SCOTT
It's been a whirlwind of a relationship for Kourtney and former longtime boyfriend Scott Disick – and fans were welcomed in to their tumultuous world, including cheating rumors and Scott's drug and alcohol abuse.
KYLIE DISCUSSES HER INSECURITY
After much speculation regarding her noticeably plumper pout, Kylie Jenner revealed she had gotten fillers on Keeping Up with the Kardashians to ease the insecurity she says was amplified by being a public figure for most of her life. "Even I at times get affected by [bullying], I break down, I hide, I cry," Kylie wrote in an Instagram post. "It's resulted in a lot of anxiety for me that I've never had to deal with before ever."
KOURTNEY GIVES SHORTY A MAKEOVER
When it comes to full-fledged makeovers, the Kardashians are experts. When Khloé, Kourtney and Kim caught wind that a homeless man, later dubbed Shorty, was hanging outside their clothing store DASH, they decided to let him take a shower at their home, give him a new outfit and take him to the dentist.
KENDALL & KYLIE VISIT A HOMELESS SHELTER
After the Jenner sisters displayed behavior that was deemed spoiled and bratty by their parents, Kendall and Kylie visited a Los Angeles homeless shelter, where they volunteered in the kitchen and meet families and teens. "The girls at the shelter showed us what life could be and made me really appreciate everything we have," Kendall, then 15, said in the episode.
KHLOÉ GETS CANDID ABOUT HER SPLIT FROM LAMAR
Fans got an inside look at Khloe and husband Lamar Odom's relationship, from its beginning to unfortunate end when the reality star filed for divorce in 2013. After two seasons of their spin-off show, Khloé took to her family's reality show to speak to her sisters about what ended the four-year marriage. The star cited cheating and drug and alcohol abuse as reasons.
KIM REVEALS SHE HAS PSORIASIS
Back in 2011, Kim took cameras with her to the doctor after noticing red dime-sized marks on her legs. She was quickly diagnosed with psoriasis, the same skin condition mom Kris Jenner has. Although the initial shock – how would this impact her career? – the star began to embrace her breakouts following the episode, as we saw on Twitter when Kim showed off a "heart-shaped" psoriatic patch.
KIM OPENS UP ABOUT FERTILITY ISSUES
In an April 2017 episode of the most recent season of KUWTK, the reality star revealed that she and West were trying to conceive again despite their challenging pregnancies. "I want my kids to have siblings, but the doctors don’t feel like it’s safe for me," she said. She would go on to reveal that she is no longer able to carry children.
As a result, the star decided it was time to revisit the option of hiring a surrogate. "Kanye was really nervous about the surgery … but I know he would want to have more kids,” she said. “I feel like surrogacy is the only option for me. Kanye and I are going to look into other options and see what we are comfortable with … but I’m definitely leaning towards [surrogacy].”
And they did. In June 2017, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that the stars had hired a surrogate.
ROB GOES INTO ISOLATION FOLLOWING 100-LB. WEIGHT GAIN
In the past few seasons of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the youngest of the Kardashian clan had become a recluse following his 100-lb. weight gain. After several interventions prompted by his famous family, the reality star seemed to embark on a health journey that included morning workouts and better-for-you meals. Most recently, however, the star seems to be putting his energy into other things, like caring for daughter Dream, whom he shares with ex-fiancée Blac Chyna.
KRIS & BRUCE DIVORCE
After more than 20 years together, the family matriarch and Olympian (then known as Bruce) called it quits – eventually making their divorce final in 2014. Although the couple repeatedly said their split had nothing to do with Caitlyn's transition, Kris had admitted to knowing about Caitlyn's private cross-dressing in women's clothing in private.
THE WORLD IS INTRODUCED TO CAITLYN
Welcome, Cait! Shortly following Diane Sawyer's exclusive interview with Caitlyn (then Bruce), the Olympian launched a two-part special called About Bruce on E! that gave fans an inside look at how the star and her famous family are dealing with the changes. Not long after, Caitlyn was introduced to the world via her glamorous Vanity Fair cover and subsequent series I Am Cait where Caitlyn was finally introduced to the world, as she makes new friends and becomes an activist in the transgender community.
KIM IS ROBBED AT GUNPOINT IN PARIS
A March 2017 episode gave fans the reality star's moment-by-moment details of being robbed at gunpoint by a group of masked men — who broke into her apartment while her siblings and bodyguard were away. “What I think happened now after like thinking about it so much is that there was probably a group of guys that were following us the entire trip,” she said.
"I was Snapchatting that I was home and that everyone was going out,” she recounted. “So I think they knew [bodyguard Pascal Duvier] was out with Kourtney and that I was there by myself.”
KENDALL ADDRESSES HER CONTROVERSIAL PEPSI AD
Nearly five months after Pepsi pulled their protest-themed commercial starring the supermodel, Kendall spoke about the controversy on an upcoming episode of KUWTK.
In a scene, Kendall is seen huddled on a bed with her sister Kim discussing the backlash. “It feels like my life is over,” said the model. Luckily, Kim — who described herself as the "ringleader" of the family during crisis in a recent Interview magazine story — was there to give it to her straight. “You made a mistake,” she told her younger sister.
