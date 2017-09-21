The Kardashian and Jenner family was incorrectly told that Khloé Kardashian‘s ex-husband, Lamar Odom, had died the day of his Oct. 2015 overdose, the women reveal in an exclusive clip from the upcoming Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ 10th anniversary special.

Opening up about Odom’s health ordeal, Kendall Jenner shares that – at the time – she had just landed in London from Hong Kong when she received a text from older sister Kim Kardashian West.

“It had said Lamar passed away,” Kendall says. “And I immediately started sobbing on the plane. Then I got the next text came through, saying, ‘Actually he’s okay, he’s alive but he’s not doing well.’ So that’s why I was so upset, because I wanted to be there to be able to say goodbye.”

The miscommunication was not Kim’s fault, however: “Someone made a fake account and emailed me with the wrong information,” she says.

“I was screaming,” shares Khloé, adding, “To think and to go through the motions as if someone has passed away is the most traumatic thing to do and then to know they’re really alive, it was too many emotions, I think, for any of us to handle.”

Odom was rushed to the hospital after being found unconscious in a Nevada brothel on Oct. 13, 2015. Near death, he spent four days in a coma.

Though Odom and Kardashian had signed divorce papers in July 2015 – following the NBA star’s cheating scandal and drug relapse – the judgement had not yet been entered in court when the overdose occurred.

FROM PEN: I Worried My Dad Lamar Odom’s Addiction Was My Fault, Destiny Odom Says

Kardashian opted to call off their protracted divorce proceedings to help make all of Odom’s medical decisions as his still-legal spouse.

In late May 2016, Kardashian, 33, filed for divorce for a second time. The proceedings were finalized in December, and the stars have since gone their separate ways.

The 90-minute 10th anniversary special — which also includes Kourtney Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Kylie Jenner — airs this Sunday, and season 14 premieres Oct. 1, both at 9 p.m. ET on E!