Keeping Up with the Kardashians
Failed Marriages, Stripper Poles & 12 More Revelations from the Kardashians' 10 Years on TV
The Kardashian and Jenner women look back on the legacy (and lowlights) of 10 years filming Keeping Up with the Kardashians
'THE KARDASHIAN DECADE'
Keeping Up with the Kardashians was nearly called The Kardashians: Krazy with a K. This is just one of the revelations from The Hollywood Reporter's cover story on the impact of the series since KUWTK premiered in 2007.
Read on for more insights from reality's most famous and influential family.
EARLY RESPONSE
"Kylie and I did a magazine signing for Seventeen, and it was at some store at The Grove [in Los Angeles] and we had a crazy line around the corner. The store owner came up to us and said, 'Justin Bieber was here a week ago and didn't get this response,' " recalls Kendall Jenner, 21.
THE HOLDOUT
"The only person I got any resistance from was Kourtney," admits momager Kris Jenner, 61. "She was sort of skeptical."
Kourtney Kardashian, 38, shares, "I remember in season one being like, 'I have to go the bathroom,' and I'd cry in there as quietly as I could because I was still mic'd. I never want to cry in front of cameras."
KYLIE CAME OUT STRONG
"The watercooler chatter from the first episode was all about [9-year-old] Kylie jumping on a stripper pole," remembers Kris. "Kim had one installed in my bedroom and our friend Robin Antin, who is the founder of The Pussycat Dolls, was just messing around, and Kylie hops up there, twirls around a couple times, and it became this thing."
Says executive producer Ryan Seacrest, 42: "Some people were up in arms; some people thought it was funny."
But Kris says, "When I look back on that, I belly laugh. I have a very dry sense of humor. You either think I'm hilarious or you think I'm a bitch."
KIM'S TELEVISED, 72-DAY 'F--- UP'
"There was all this attention on the wedding [to Kris Humphries, from whom 72-days], and I thought maybe it was just the pressure of the show giving me this anxiety," admits Kim Kardashian West, 36. "My friends told me I just had cold feet, but even the producers said, 'You don't seem happy. You don't have to go through with this.' The night before, my mom pulled me aside, off camera, and was like, 'This isn't it for you. Why don't you go away and I'll handle it?' I felt like, if I pulled out now, everyone's going to think I just did it for the show. Then afterwards, people were saying, 'You have to stay married for a year,' but I physically couldn't do it. When I made the decision [to divorce], everyone said it was made up for the show. Everyone really wanted to take me down. ... This was real emotions, real feelings. People f--- up."
KHLOÉ REGRETS ...
"I never wanted to do Khloé & Lamar," admits the youngest Kardashian sister, 33. "My ex-husband [Lamar Odom] did. He sold it to E!, and I let it happen because I wanted him to be happy. I was the one who canceled it. It was way too much."
WEDDING OF THE DECADE
Says Kim, "[Kanye West & I] had no intention of showing our wedding on the show. It was shot with only iPhones and my assistant on a handycam. She was literally standing on top of a castle and freezing, because we knew we wanted to capture this gorgeous walk from up above. People were yelling at her like, "You can't film up there!" But then we loved the footage so much, [we used some of it on the show]."
KYLIE GETS PERSONAL
"I feel like I've been hiding myself and my personal life for a really long time, so I thought it was time to do this [Life of Kylie] and hopefully be a little more understood," shares Kylie Jenner, 20.
And yet the beauty mogul does note of sharing her private life: "When you involve the whole world, everyone has an opinion. It's not the healthiest. That part of your life should remain sacred."
REAL TALK
Says Khloé, "I know people think, 'You guys just film and eat your salads and drink iced tea all day.' I think if someone tried to spend a week with us and did what we do — I'm not complaining about what we do at all, but it's a job."
TV GUIDES
"The beauty of having older sisters is you learn so many lessons from them," says Kendall. "I've seen how their relationships have played out on TV so I learned that lesson. I I feel like it's just better to keep it more private."
A VERY PUBLIC SPLIT
Kourtney reveals, "The hardest episode to film was my break-up with Scott [Disick]. I had a lot of anxiety about it, and finally said let's just get this over with. I sat down and started crying. You go through something, and then you move past it. Then you do your interview, and get all riled up again. And then you see the episode, and start seeing all these comments [on social media]."
AFTER PARIS
"I was okay to show my struggles [after the Paris robbery]," affirms Kim, "because there was no way that I was going to allow it to damage me and make me a different person for my kids. I wasn't going to allow it to debilitate me from being be the mom that I need to be."
BARING IT ALL
Admits Kris, "It always occurs to me maybe this should be left out. Maybe this is too much. Every time I catch myself and I say no, this is what everyone who's watched since day one deserves to see for one reason or another. We signed up for this."
LOOKING BACK
Adds Kris, "When we first started, I jokingly said, 'We'll be on season 32, Kylie gets married.' I was kidding, and here we are, and it's season 14, so be careful what you wish for."