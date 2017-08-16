KIM'S TELEVISED, 72-DAY 'F--- UP'

"There was all this attention on the wedding [to Kris Humphries, from whom 72-days], and I thought maybe it was just the pressure of the show giving me this anxiety," admits Kim Kardashian West, 36. "My friends told me I just had cold feet, but even the producers said, 'You don't seem happy. You don't have to go through with this.' The night before, my mom pulled me aside, off camera, and was like, 'This isn't it for you. Why don't you go away and I'll handle it?' I felt like, if I pulled out now, everyone's going to think I just did it for the show. Then afterwards, people were saying, 'You have to stay married for a year,' but I physically couldn't do it. When I made the decision [to divorce], everyone said it was made up for the show. Everyone really wanted to take me down. ... This was real emotions, real feelings. People f--- up."