Keegan-Michael Key Is Engaged to Producer Elisa Pugliese: Report

Weddings bells will soon be ringing for Keegan-Michael Key.

The Key and Peele star is engaged to his girlfriend, Hollywood producer and director Elisa Pugliese, a rep for the actor confirmed to E! News.

Key, 46, and Pugliese have kept their romance largely out of the public eye, though the two have attended events together, including the U.S. Open this year and the Rescue Dinner hosted by IRC in New York City earlier this month.

The duo also stepped out during 2017 Emmys weekend, as well as this year’s Tony Awards and BAFTA Tea Party event.

Pugliese, who has minor film and TV credits, has also worked as a producer on projects such as Boy Meets Girl and Better Off Single.

Key was previously married to Cynthia Blaise, an actress and dialect coach. The two wed in 1998, and Key filed for divorce on Dec. 31, 2015, a month after they separated.