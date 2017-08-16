Why Is Keanu Reeves Wearing a 'Canadian Tuxedo'?!

Keanu Reeves is an expert when it comes to ghosting.

In an exclusive sneak peek at Wednesday’s Swedish Dicks, the actor makes his first appearance as Tex, the late best friend of Ingmar (Peter Stormare), who blames himself for his former partner’s death during a stunt gone wrong.

“Careful or you’ll end up like me,” Reeves, 52, warns Stormare in the clip as he prepares to throw himself off the roof of a Los Angeles building.

Ingmar presses Tex for what really happened on the day of his death before realizing that his ghostly pal is no longer by his side.

Reeves will reappear throughout season 1 as the stuntman–turned–private investigator continues to seek answers about his passing. The hunt ties Ingmar up with the mob as he and colleague Axel (Johan Glans) try to keep up with incoming cases, including a porn star seeking to catch her stalker and recovering a stolen ram for a family of farmers.

The crime comedy only debuted in the U.S. earlier this month but has already been picked up a second season that’s set to air in January due to its popularity in its native Sweden.

Swedish Dicks airs Wednesdays (8 p.m. ET) on Pop TV.