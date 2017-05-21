Backpack-Wearing Dancer on Katy Perry's SNL Performance Becomes an Instant Internet Hero — Again!

Katy Perry‘s latest single “Swish Swish” already had fans talking — the Nicki Minaj-featured track is rumored to be a diss track aimed at Taylor Swift — but a lanky backpack-wearing dancer stole the show when the pop star performed the new song on Saturday Night Live this weekend.

On top of an ensemble of drag queens, the 32-year-old singer recruited Instagram star Russell Got Barz to show off one of his signature moves — and social media couldn’t get enough.

“So, this kid with the backpack dancing with Katy Perry on # SNL? I must now worship him as a god,” wrote one Twitter user.

Another said, “I’m going as the backpack swish arms kid for Halloween.”

So, this kid with the backpack dancing with Katy Perry on #SNL? I must now worship him as a god. pic.twitter.com/22YcoYl3z2 — Mike Scholtz (@MikeScholtz) May 21, 2017

Who is the backpack kid from Katy Perry's SNL performance. Absolutely electric. — moopy jones (@theboaf) May 21, 2017

Ok how do I get a temp role as the backpack kid dancing with Katy Perry? #snl — Sam Gutentag (@samgutentag) May 21, 2017

I honestly don't understand what's up with the kid in the backpack swinging his arms. Let's just say I'm old. #SNL — Tom Brazelton (@tombrazelton) May 21, 2017

Russell, a 15-year-old whose dance moves have earned him 493,000 Instagram followers, became a viral sensation after Rihanna posted one of his videos to celebrate her eight Grammy nominations in December.

“I think people love the videos so much because they’re original,” Russell told BET about his internet fame. “Yeah, there are other dance videos, but mine are funny. There’s nothing else like it.”

The Georgia native also had some fun with Perry ahead of the performance too.

“When your mom tries to look cool,” he captioned a video of the singer trying to keep up with his moves.

When your mom tries to look cool @katyperry A post shared by Russell Got Barzz/15yo (@i_got_barzz) on May 20, 2017 at 3:59pm PDT

WATCH: Grammy News and Notes: Album of the Year Nominees

Less than 24 hours after premiering “Swish Swish,” Perry was on Friday’s Tonight Show talking what (or who) influenced the song’s lyrics.

“Is that about anyone we know or…?” host Jimmy Fallon quipped, referring to the pop diva feud.

“I think it’s a great anthem for people to use whenever someone’s trying to hold you down or bully you,” the songstress said, seeming to err on the side of caution. “It’s a liberation from all the negative that doesn’t serve you,” she added.