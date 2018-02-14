Katie Stevens is engaged!

The Bold Type actress, who stars as Jane Sloan on the Freeform drama, announced on Valentine’s Day that she is engaged to her “soulmate,” Paul DiGiovanni, after four years of dating.

“When someone asks if you’re engaged and you flash them some sparkle 😍” Stevens, 25, captioned an Instagram photo of the couple, in which she showcases her diamond sparkler on her ring finger.

“Love you endlessly @paulblg thanks for wanting to be my Valentine forever! ♥️” she added about DiGiovanni, who is a country songwriter/producer based out of Nashville.

At the end of January, the couple celebrated their four-year dating anniversary: “Happy anniversary @paulblg ♥️ 4 years down, forever to go!”

In celebration of his birthday last month, Stevens, who also starred on MTV’s Faking It, posted a birthday tribute to her longtime beau and shared multiple photos of the pair that were captured throughout their years-long relationship.

“Happy birthday @paulblg ♥️ so lucky to love you,” wrote Stevens, who first broke onto the scene as a 16-year-old competing on American Idol. “So lucky to have forever with you. #wheredoibegin.”