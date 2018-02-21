Katie Holmes to Star in Ilene Chaiken's Fox Pilot

Katie Holmes has signed on to star in and executive produce a Fox drama pilot from Ilene Chaiken, EW has confirmed.

Holmes will play FBI Special Agent Hazel Otis, who is in the midst of investigating a domestic terrorism threat when a personal indiscretion – an affair with a prominent general – shatters her life and threatens her career at the FBI. Now labeled “the mistress,” Hazel Otis – wife, mother, patriot – begins to rebuild her personal life and professional reputation.

The untitled drama was written by Chaiken and Melissa Scrivener Love, who will executive produce alongside Holmes, Oly Obst, and Judy Smith, who was the political fixer inspiration for Kerry Washington’s Olivia Pope on Scandal.

Should the project move forward, it would mark Holmes’ return as a series regular in a broadcast series since Dawson’s Creek. Her TV credits since have included How I Met Your Mother, Ray Donovan, and The Kennedys miniseries. She’ll next make a cameo in the upcoming Ocean’s 8.