Katie Couric Posts Hilarious Today Show Throwback Clip with Bryant Gumbel: 'What Is Internet?'

Katie Couric is remembering the days when “Internet” was not yet a part of everyday vocabulary.

On Thursday, the journalist, 61, reminded fans and followers of a hilarious throwback moment from 1994. “Happy Thursday everyone! Remember when we didn’t know what internet was? Crazy to think about now, right?” Couric captioned a Today show clip from when she was a co-host with Bryant Gumbel.

The footage also featured Elizabeth Vargas, who was an anchor on the morning show at the time.

“PS as usual NICE HAIR!” Couric said of her ’90s style hair.

In the 1994 clip, Couric and Gumbel discuss the terms “Internet” and “.com” as well as the “@” symbol as a perplexed Gumbel inquired, “What is Internet anyway?” and Couric asked, “Can you explain what Internet is?”

While Couric recalled the moment over two decades later, the 1994 internet debate first resurfaced during the 2015 Super Bowl when she and Gumbel starred in a commercial for BMW.