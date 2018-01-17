Katie Couric Returns to NBC to Co-Host Olympic Opening Ceremony

Leave it to the Olympics to spark a return home for Katie Couric. The CBS Evening News anchor is coming back to NBC as co-host of the Olympic Opening Ceremony, the network announced on Wednesday.

“During my years at NBC, I loved covering the Olympics and showcasing the hard work, dedication, and perseverance of athletes from around the world,” Couric said in a statement. “The Opening Ceremony will be a chance for South Korea to share its culture and customs and for the international community to celebrate this unparalleled display of athletic achievement and sportsmanship. There’s nothing quite like it.”

Couric also shared a photo on Instagram of her and Mike Tirico, who will also co-host the ceremony.

Couric, who co-hosted Today for 15 years before leaving in 2006, previously hosted Opening Ceremonies during the Olympics in Sydney, Australia; Salt Lake City, Utah; and Athens, Greece.

Matt Lauer, who was fired by NBC last year for “inappropriate sexual behavior,” hosted the Rio Summer Games with Meredith Vieira in 2014.

“The whole thing has been very painful for me,” Couric told PEOPLE of the scandal with Lauer. “The accounts I’ve read and heard have been disturbing, distressing, and disorienting, and it’s completely unacceptable that any woman at the Today show experienced this kind of treatment.”

Couric will now contribute to NBC’s Olympics coverage in the days leading up to the Opening Ceremony.

NBCUniversal will live-stream the Olympics Opening Ceremony and coverage from PyeongChang, South Korea starting Friday, Feb. 9, at 6 a.m. ET on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app.