Katie Couric on Finding Love with Husband John Molner: 'He Had Me at Hello'

Katie Couric may have liked husband John Molner right away — but it took him a beat to call her the first time.

“In 2012 I was single again and I asked a friend of mine, Molly, whose husband is a trauma surgeon, if her husband knew any other doctors because I thought I’d like to go out with a doctor,” Couric, 61, tells PEOPLE’s Editor-in-Chief Jess Cagle in the latest episode of The Jess Cagle Interview, streaming now on People TV. “And so she thought about it and she said, ‘We don’t really know a doctor, but we do know this banker named John Molner.’ And I said, ‘Does he have a pulse?’ ”

When Molner never called her, Couric asked her friend about him again, and “finally, after much badgering,” he rang.

“He finally asked me out, we met at a restaurant and what can I say?” Couric recalls. “He had me at hello.”

She and Molner, 55, wed on June 21, 2014 at her private home in the Hamptons.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Watch the full episode of The Jess Cagle Interview with Katie Couric, streaming now on PeopleTV.com, or download the PeopleTV app on your favorite device.

Couric married her first husband, Jay Monahan, in 1989, and they had two daughters together: Ellie, 26, a Yale graduate, and Carrie, 22, a Stanford student. Monahan died in 1998 of colon cancer.

“It took me a long time [to marry again], because I loved being married and I love being married now,” Couric says. “And I’m not a solitary person. I like company. And John is so funny. He’s just got this incredibly dry and wry sense of humor, and he doesn’t take himself too seriously. And he’s just fun to be around.”

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

Couric admits they have their bumpy moments, too, much like any other couple.

“Sometimes we get angry at each other,” she says. “Sometimes I feel like he can be tough and I’m sure he thinks I’m insane. But for the most part, he’s really good company, you know? He’s just really … And I can totally be myself with him, sometimes maybe to a fault. I just love being married.”

Couric’s new series, America Inside Out — in which she explores some of the nation’s most divisive topics such as Confederate statues and the #MeToo movement — airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on National Geographic.