People

Stay Connected

Subscribe

Advertise With Us

Learn More

Copyright © 2016 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Skip to content

TV

She's Back! Katie Couric Will Return to Today as Guest Host in January

By @lekimble

Posted on

Gary Gershoff/WireImage

Katie Couric is returning to your morning routine – albeit briefly.

The TV icon will guest host Today in January for a week, taking over for Savannah Guthrie while she’s on maternity leave, according to Deadline.

Couric’s temporary gig – reuniting her with Matt Lauer – kicks off Jan. 2.

Before moving on to CBS Evening News – which she anchored until 2011 – Couric was Today‘s co-anchor from 1991–2009. The 59-year-old is now Yahoo’s global news anchor.

Guthrie welcomed her second child, Charles Max Feldman, on Dec. 8. The anchor and her husband Michael Feldman also share 2-year-old daughter, Vale.

RELATED VIDEO: Katie Couric Will Change How You Think About Gun Violence with These Facts

 

Said Guthrie of her new addition: “It’s been great. He’s a good little eater and last night, we had a great night — we had two three-hour stretches of sleep.”

She added in a Today interview, “I feel like my family is complete and we’re so happy.”