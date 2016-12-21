She's Back! Katie Couric Will Return to Today as Guest Host in January

Katie Couric is returning to your morning routine – albeit briefly.

The TV icon will guest host Today in January for a week, taking over for Savannah Guthrie while she’s on maternity leave, according to Deadline.

Couric’s temporary gig – reuniting her with Matt Lauer – kicks off Jan. 2.

Before moving on to CBS Evening News – which she anchored until 2011 – Couric was Today‘s co-anchor from 1991–2009. The 59-year-old is now Yahoo’s global news anchor.

Guthrie welcomed her second child, Charles Max Feldman, on Dec. 8. The anchor and her husband Michael Feldman also share 2-year-old daughter, Vale.

Said Guthrie of her new addition: “It’s been great. He’s a good little eater and last night, we had a great night — we had two three-hour stretches of sleep.”

She added in a Today interview, “I feel like my family is complete and we’re so happy.”