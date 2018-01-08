Kathy Hilton Says She Is 'Beyond Excited' About Daughter Paris' Engagement

Paris Hilton‘s mother can’t wait for the big day!

The heiress’ mother, Kathy Hilton, spoke to PEOPLE at Amazon Golden Globes after party on Sunday night and said she was “beyond excited” about Paris’ engagement, while also confidently saying her daughter wouldn’t be a bridezilla.

“She’s easy,” Kathy, 58, says. “At Nicky’s wedding, Nicky and Paris were the easiest ones there.”

Nicky Hilton married English banking heir James Rothschild in a 2015 wedding ceremony held at Kensington Palace. The two share two children together: Lily Grace Victoria, 1, and the latest addition, 1-month-old daughter Teddy Marilyn.

“It’s going to be such a great year,” Kathy gushed. “I have a new grandbaby, my son is engaged and now Paris!”

Paris’ brother Barron proposed to socialite Tessa Gräfin von Walderdorff in September.

Paris, 36, got engaged at the beginning of the year to actor Chris Zylka, PEOPLE confirmed.

Zylka, 32, popped the question in Aspen, Colorado, during a ski trip over the weekend.

“I am so excited to be engaged to the love of my life and my best friend,” Hilton told PEOPLE at the time. “I have never felt so happy, safe and loved. He is perfect for me in every way and showed me that fairytales really do exist!”

She continued, “I was so excited and surprised! I immediately said yes!”

Paris and Zylka first met at an Oscars party eight years ago, but the pair didn’t reconnect until two years back. Hilton made their relationship social media official in February of last year with a loved-up Instagram post.

“Paris is the most beautiful and incredible woman both inside and out,” Zylka told PEOPLE. “I feel like the luckiest man in the world to be marrying my dream girl. I can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives together.”