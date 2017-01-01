Kathy Griffin Wraps Anderson Cooper in Foil for Their ‘Tin Anniversary’

Kathy Griffin and Anderson Cooper celebrated “turning 10” with tin.

On Saturday, the duo spent their tenth New Year’s Eve hosting a live show on CNN together. And to honor the pals’ milestone, Griffin whipped out several rolls of tin foil.

“I am now going to wrap you in tin — entirely,” Griffin said as she unrolled the foil and wrapped it around a laughing Cooper. “I don’t quite know how and I kind of didn’t think this through, the way I thought.”

Griffin struggled to get all of the foil around Cooper, and even used some tape to keep it in place.

“I’m gonna do this, if it’s the last thing I do,” she said.

“Like Ryan Seacrest, if we had rehearsals, this would probably work!” Cooper quipped, poking fun at the duo’s rival NYE show host.

.@kathygriffin is celebrating her “tin” year #CNNNYE anniversary w/ @andersoncooper by wrapping him in foil

in foil https://t.co/NQHVf9wxLk — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) January 1, 2017

“It’s our tin anniversary!” Griffin said, later added, “We’ve been together for ‘tin’ years — good pun.”

And after they went on commercial break, Griffin managed to return with a successfully wrapped cohost.

And from a covered-up Cooper to more dressed-down appearances, celebrities across the country sent their well-wishes to Griffin and Cooper. In one video, Sharon Stone draws a bubble bath and calls to Cooper before making a reference that Griffin is underwater in her tub.

“Wow, Sharon Stone,” Cooper said, reacting to the video.

“Stoney delivered,” Griffin replied. “Sharon Stone’s got it. She’s still got it, she’ll always have it. … She’s the coolest.”

Cooper also shared a video showing a series of clips from celebrities wishing the pair a happy New Year. Among them: Dave Grohl hoped for a “clean, fresh start” to 2017 as he recorded his message mid-shower, Josh Groban admitted to being “wasted” with his dog by his side, Kristin Chenoweth was headed to the Oklahoma City Thunder basketball game in a bedazzled beanie, Ron Jeremy played the harmonica and the University of Southern California Song Girls even made an appearance.

Stone and Grohl weren’t the only ones stripping down for the CNN show hosts. Megan Mullally and Nick Offerman offered themselves up to Cooper for a night of fun.

“Hey, Anderson, it’s Megan Mullally and Nick Offerman here,” Mullally said in the clip. “We just wanted to wish you a happy new year and we just wanted to extend an invitation to you to join us in our bed … for some sex.”

“Bring it,” a shirtless Offerman said.